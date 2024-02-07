               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
1,189 People To Vote At 105Th Polling Station In Azerbaijan's Shusha


2/7/2024 1:30:23 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 6 . The city of Shusha is fully prepared for the early presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Trend reports.

1,189 voters are registered at polling station No. 105 in the building of secondary school No. 1 in Shusha.

Voter activity is expected at this polling station in Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavand constituency No. 124.

