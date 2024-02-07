Three Associates Of Terrorists Landa, Rinda Held In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 7 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested three associates of terrorists Lakbir Landa and Harwinder Rinda, both based in Canada and Pakistan, respectively, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh, Bikramjit Singh and Kulwinder Singh.

The DGP said Jobanjit Singh is wanted in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, NDPS Act and IT Act offences and remained absconding for long, while others are wanted in more than one Section 307 Indian Penal Code cases.

Two pistols and 10 cartridges were recovered.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers, Yadav added.

--IANS

vg/dpb