Deputy Prime Minister Meets Korea's National Defense Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met on Tuesday with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Korea HE Shin Won Sik and his accompanying delegation, during his visit to the State of Qatar.

They discussed topics of common interest between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

The Ministries of Defense in both countries also sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Qatari-Korean joint committee on defense cooperation.

On this occasion, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs held a luncheon banquet in honor of HE the Korean Minister of National Defense and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting, the MoU signing and the luncheon were attended by commanders of the Amiri Land Forces, the Amiri Air Forces and the Military Police Forces, along with Head of Supply and Equipment Authority, Head of the International Military Cooperation Authority, Qatari Military Attache to the Republic of Korea, and a line-up of senior officials and officers from both sides.