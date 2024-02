LG EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH WASH TO PROVIDE COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY SERVICES IN NORTH AMERICA

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial laundry technology leader LG Electronics (LG) has expanded its relationship with WASH, one of the largest laundry route businesses in North America. The new agreement enables LG to increase its position in the fast-expanding market for commercial laundry solutions for multi-family housing and university dormitories while bringing end-users the convenience and performance of LG's energy-efficient washers and dryers.

From left, Jim Gimeson (CEO of WASH), and Sam Kim (Head of the Home Appliance Division at LG Electronics USA).

WASH is a leading B2B laundry service providers in North America, supplying and managing laundry solutions for multifamily properties across the United States and Canada.

Through the new agreement, LG will supply WASH with advanced commercial washing machines and dryers offering ease of use, short cycle times and enhanced fabric care. Together, LG and WASH anticipate satisfying the growing demand for communal laundry facilities in busy housing and campus environments across North America.

LG Commercial Laundry machines, built with the company's advanced Inverter Direct DriveTM technology, are designed to deliver durability and reliability. The design with the drum directly attached to the motor, results in fewer components, reducing the likelihood of needing repairs. These LG ENERGY STAR® certified washers also reduce energy and water consumption and increase overall efficiency[1], while their proprietary balancing system reduces vibration[2] for quieter operation.[3]

"Our cutting-edge laundry solutions will further enhance WASH's convenient services, delivering more value to customers and end-users," said Baek Seung-tae, executive vice president and head of Living Solution Business, LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to forge partnerships that drive innovation and help people enjoy a better life."