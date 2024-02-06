Using Frozen Russian Assets For Recovery: Zelensky Meets With OECD Secretary General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky noted the practical steps of the OECD in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and thanked the Organization and Mathias Cormann personally for supporting Ukraine.

“Your visit on the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion is an important indication of solidarity with Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The parties discussed the further process of Ukraine acquiring full membership in the OECD, the operation of the Organization's Office in Ukraine, and the implementation of the OECD Program for Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to the reform of Ukrainian legislation, including in the context of cooperation in the framework of Ukraine's participation in the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions, as well as Ukraine's accession to this Group as a full member.

The President raised the issue of the OECD's involvement in the process of Ukraine's recovery, particularly in terms of expert and advisory support. The parties also discussed tax incentives for business and risk insurance for investors in the Ukrainian economy.

Separately, Volodymyr Zelensky and Mathias Cormann focused on finding ways to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's recovery.

As reported, President Zelensky earlier said that on Tuesday he had met with OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann.

Photo: President's Office