New Markings On Russian Military Equipment In Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, two new markings have been recorded on Russian military equipment.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="andriyshTime/17838" data-width="100%"></script>

"Two new markings used on trucks have been recorded: a triangle in a triangle. It was recorded on vehicles moving towards the Left Bank and Novoazovsk from the Berdyansk direction. The location is a new training ground northeast of Mariupol in the Novoazovsk district," he wrote.

Another marking, an X in a square, was recorded on vehicles moving from the Novoazovsk direction through Mariupol toward Berdyansk. "Most likely, it is a new unit being formed in the area from Berdyansk to Prymorske," Andriushchenko suggested.

resistance forces destroy enemy truck with military equipmen

According to him, most of the reserves that were formed northwest of Mariupol have been redeployed to the Vuhledar-Marinka frontline. Assault units marked with a V in a square have been redeployed to the north of the Donetsk region, and units marked with a Z in a square have been deployed in their place. Their training continues at all training grounds from Mariupol to Berdyansk.

Andriushchenko believes that the appearance of the new markings confirms the version that new units are being formed, not the re-staffing of old ones. This indicates that the Russians have no problem with mobilization.

As reported, resistance fighters from Mariupol neutralized a truck of Russian troops that was transporting equipment to the front.