Kuwait Wins 17 Medals At 12Th Sharjah Para Athletics Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's team have added two additional medals at the end of 12th Sharjah Para Athletics Forum, raising the total medals to 17 medals on Tuesday.

Kuwait's Faisal al-Rajhi won the two medals Tuesday after coming second in the 1500-m and 5000-m wheelchair running competitions.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, President of Kuwait Disabled Sport Club Shafi al-Hajri expressed pride for this achievement made by Kuwait's athletes, dedicating the progress to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He said that the Kuwaiti team are preparing for the coming championship due in Dubai, hoping for further progress.

Kuwait's team won five gold, eight silver and four bronze medals in the three-day competition, which kicked off Sunday and ended Tuesday.

Up to 290 male and female athletes from 38 countries took part in the forum. (end)

