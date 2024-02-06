Uzbekistan To Increase Exports Of Agricultural Products To US$3.5 Billion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Uzbekistan plans
to increase exports of agricultural products to US$3.5 billion,
Trend reports.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on the
development of the fruit and vegetable and food industries in
Uzbekistan.
In 2023, the country's agriculture grew by 4.1%, with almost
US$2 billion worth of exports. However, the export potential has
not yet been fully realized.
The President paid attention to the tasks in the fruit and
vegetable industry, instructing the Agency for Quarantine and Plant
Protection to search for new potential markets and organize the
procurement of products for export.
Plant protection measures have been taken, soil analysis has
been carried out, and processes in the field have been digitalized.
In recent years, 620 phytosanitary permits have been received to
export products to 80 countries.
Tasks for the current year were discussed, including increasing
exports of agricultural products to US$3.5 billion, expanding the
production of fruits and vegetables, grapes and legumes.
It is planned to create 20 mobile laboratories in the regions,
digitalize the processes of pesticide circulation, and introduce
new types of biological control of insect pests.
Attention was also focused on strengthening international
cooperation, targeting expensive markets, obtaining phytosanitary
permits from 8 countries, and participating in international
exhibitions.
A modern infrastructure for the export of fruits and vegetables
will be created at the international airports of Ferghana,
Samarkand and Tashkent.
Based on foreign experience, the qualifications of plant
protection workers will be improved. With the involvement of
international experts, guidelines for the cultivation, storage,
packaging and transportation of each type of product will be
developed.
The President gave instructions to ensure food security and
produce products for export.
