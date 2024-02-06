Uzbekistan To Increase Exports Of Agricultural Products To US$3.5 Billion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Uzbekistan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to US$3.5 billion, Trend reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on the development of the fruit and vegetable and food industries in Uzbekistan.

In 2023, the country's agriculture grew by 4.1%, with almost US$2 billion worth of exports. However, the export potential has not yet been fully realized.

The President paid attention to the tasks in the fruit and vegetable industry, instructing the Agency for Quarantine and Plant Protection to search for new potential markets and organize the procurement of products for export.

Plant protection measures have been taken, soil analysis has been carried out, and processes in the field have been digitalized. In recent years, 620 phytosanitary permits have been received to export products to 80 countries.

Tasks for the current year were discussed, including increasing exports of agricultural products to US$3.5 billion, expanding the production of fruits and vegetables, grapes and legumes.

It is planned to create 20 mobile laboratories in the regions, digitalize the processes of pesticide circulation, and introduce new types of biological control of insect pests.

Attention was also focused on strengthening international cooperation, targeting expensive markets, obtaining phytosanitary permits from 8 countries, and participating in international exhibitions.

A modern infrastructure for the export of fruits and vegetables will be created at the international airports of Ferghana, Samarkand and Tashkent.

Based on foreign experience, the qualifications of plant protection workers will be improved. With the involvement of international experts, guidelines for the cultivation, storage, packaging and transportation of each type of product will be developed.

The President gave instructions to ensure food security and produce products for export.