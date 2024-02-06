ASCO, BSY Sign Agreement On Construction Of New Vessels

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Head of the Board
of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) Rauf Veliyev and
Chairman of the Board of Baku Shipyard LLC (BSY) Elshad Nuriyev
signed a contract on the construction of four specialized boats
(vessels) at Baku Shipyard LLC, Trend reports.
According to the contract, the shipyard will within 18-24 months
build and deliver three vessels for 50 people and one diving vessel
with a hybrid engine (work at 60-meter depths), intended for the
needs of SOCAR.
At the signing ceremony, it was stated that these vessels would
be built following the requirements of international standards,
would possess wide technical capabilities, and would play an
important role in further improving the quality of marine
transportation services in the field of oil and gas production in
Azerbaijan.
During the event, it was also emphasized that the construction
of the hybrid-powered submarine will be carried out according to
the project presented by ASCO Engineering LLC, and this ship will
be the first hybrid-powered vessel designed for the Caspian
Sea.
This vessel will be built under ASCO's environmental policy and
will comply with the requirements of the International Maritime
Organization and several other organizations regarding emission
reduction.
Generally, the head of ASCO noted that following the Strategic
Plan of Shipping Development for 2022-2030, adopted by the
Supervisory Board of ASCO, much attention is paid to improving the
quality of marine transportation services provided to the oil and
gas industry.
"In this direction, with the support of SOCAR, important steps
have been taken over the past period, various types of vessels
designed for offshore oil and gas operations have been procured and
successfully put into operation," the report noted.
According to ASCO, following the successful cooperation with
SOCAR, the company decided to build a total of seven new ships,
including three passenger vessels (included in the contract signed
on February 2) and four diving vessels (one included in today's
contract) for Baku Shipyard LLC.
