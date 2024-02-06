JPRC: 787,987 Gas Cylinders Filled, Ample Supply Ensured

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - Over the course of four days, starting from last Friday until Monday, the combined gas cylinder fillings at gas stations have reached a remarkable total of 787,987 cylinders.
According to the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC), the distribution of cylinder fillings occurred as follows: last Friday saw 203,643 cylinders filled, Saturday witnessed 208,385, Sunday recorded 189,341, and Monday reported 186,618.
In a statement provided to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the company reassured the public that there is a substantial and secure stock of gas available at various locations managed by the company.
