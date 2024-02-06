Construction Composites Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategies & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Construction Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the

construction composites market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global construction composites market size reached

US$ 5.5 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 8.1 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 4.12% during 2024-2032 .

Construction Composites Market Overview:

Construction composites are types of material that are widely utilized in the construction industry to build and reinforce structures. They are typically manufactured of two or more combined components to create a stronger, lighter, and more durable material. Additionally, they are usually designed to provide specific properties that are beneficial to the construction process and the end product. For instance, some construction composites are designed to be waterproof and resistant to ultraviolet light, while others are designed to be lightweight and impact resistant. They are cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions than traditional building materials and can be used to create custom shapes and sizes.

Construction Composites Market Trends:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Aegion Corporation

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Exel Composites Oyj

Fibergrate Composite Structures Incorporated (RPM International Inc.)

Gurit Holding AG

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Company Ltd.

Owens Corning

Schock Bauteile GmbH

SGL Carbon SE

Strongwell Corporation UPM Biocomposites

Key Market Segmentation:

Fiber Type Insights:



Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber Others

Resin Type Insights:





Thermoplastic Thermoset

End Use

Insights:



Industrial

Commercial Residential

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

