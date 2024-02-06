Bulgarian Diplomat Says His Country Highly Evaluates Black Sea Energy Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Bulgaria is interested in cooperating on the Black Sea Energy
submarine electric cable project, which envisages the transmission
of "green energy" from the Caspian Sea to Europe, Bulgarian
Ambassador to Georgia Vesselin Valkanov said, Azernews reports.
"We have expressed our interest in participating in the project
and are satisfied with the positive response we have received from
the four parties [Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary].
Bulgaria can significantly add value to the project due to its
power grid, high capacity connections with neighbouring countries,
a well-developed electricity market, the opportunity to invest in
renewable projects, and the growing demand for green energy," he
said.
The ambassador noted that an important factor contributing to
these endeavours is the friendly relations that Bulgaria has with
all the countries of the South Caucasus, especially Azerbaijan.
"Bulgaria is interested in further development of
infrastructural links between Europe and Asia, between the eastern
and western shores of the Black Sea. Especially through projects of
common interest in the fields of energy, transportation, and
communications," Valkanov added.
According to the diplomat, the undersea cable is just one of
many opportunities to influence efforts to achieve climate goals
and make development truly sustainable.
"Everyone should be more involved in projects like this and be
more cooperative. The potential is there, and I am sure that a
proactive and positive approach will pay off in the not-so-distan
future in terms of improving the environment, increasing energy
security, and improving the lives of our citizens," he
emphasised.
