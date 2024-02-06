Bulgarian Diplomat Says His Country Highly Evaluates Black Sea Energy Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



"Bulgaria is interested in cooperating on the Black Sea Energy submarine electric cable project, which envisages the transmission of "green energy" from the Caspian Sea to Europe, Bulgarian Ambassador to Georgia Vesselin Valkanov said, Azernews reports.

"We have expressed our interest in participating in the project and are satisfied with the positive response we have received from the four parties [Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary]. Bulgaria can significantly add value to the project due to its power grid, high capacity connections with neighbouring countries, a well-developed electricity market, the opportunity to invest in renewable projects, and the growing demand for green energy," he said.

The ambassador noted that an important factor contributing to these endeavours is the friendly relations that Bulgaria has with all the countries of the South Caucasus, especially Azerbaijan.

"Bulgaria is interested in further development of infrastructural links between Europe and Asia, between the eastern and western shores of the Black Sea. Especially through projects of common interest in the fields of energy, transportation, and communications," Valkanov added.

According to the diplomat, the undersea cable is just one of many opportunities to influence efforts to achieve climate goals and make development truly sustainable.

"Everyone should be more involved in projects like this and be more cooperative. The potential is there, and I am sure that a proactive and positive approach will pay off in the not-so-distan future in terms of improving the environment, increasing energy security, and improving the lives of our citizens," he emphasised.