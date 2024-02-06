FSB of Russia accuse former Russian MP of treason

(MENAFN) The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has initiated multiple criminal cases against former State Duma Deputy Ilya Ponomarev, encompassing charges of terrorism, treason, and activities aimed at undermining the country's security. Ponomarev, who previously represented the left-wing 'A Just Russia' party in the Russian parliament, fled to Ukraine in 2014 after facing embezzlement allegations. Since then, he has openly opposed the Russian government and received Ukrainian citizenship in 2019.



The FSB accuses Ponomarev of engaging in activities that pose a direct threat to Russia's security. Allegedly involved in terrorism and high treason, Ponomarev has been under scrutiny for his threats to launch a terror campaign against Russian officials and individuals perceived as supportive of Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Furthermore, the former deputy is accused of making calls for Russian citizens to commit acts of high treason, encouraging them to join Kiev's forces or violently seize power in Russia by using force to overthrow President Vladimir Putin and his government.



Ponomarev's alleged direct involvement with the Ukrainian paramilitary association, the 'Russian Freedom Legion,' adds another layer to the charges. The organization, recognized as a terrorist group by Russia's Supreme Court, is implicated in conducting military operations against Russia while recruiting Russian citizens through online platforms to commit extremist and terrorist acts within the country.



The criminal cases against Ponomarev highlight the intensifying tensions between the former parliamentarian and the Russian government, with accusations ranging from financial misconduct to direct involvement in activities deemed detrimental to national security. As legal proceedings unfold, the case sheds light on the complexities of political dissent, accusations of treason, and the evolving dynamics between Russia and individuals who have chosen to oppose the government from abroad.



MENAFN06022024000045015687ID1107815050