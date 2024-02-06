PM Opens Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition At DECC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani inaugurated yesterday the 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), marking two decades of opulence and elegance.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Interior H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani and Qatar Tourism Chairman H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji and other dignitaries.

The seven-day event, running until February 11, boasts a showcase of over 500 brands hailing from 10 countries.

Highlighting the exhibition's significance, Chairman Al Kharji emphasised its role as a symbol of luxury and sophistication on local, regional, and global scales. He also underlined the exhibition's correlation with the flourishing tourism sector, citing a record-breaking influx of visitors at the beginning of the year.

Qatar Tourism revealed two days ago that the country received over 700,000 visitors just for the month of January – considered the highest monthly visitor arrivals.

“For the past two decades, DJWE has been a symbol of luxury and sophistication at the local, regional, and global levels for two decades. The continued success of the exhibition is consistent with the increased momentum of the tourism sector.

“In fact, at the beginning of this year we marked a record-breaking numbers of visitors.”

“Our goal at Qatar Tourism is to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier tourist destination by constantly developing its tourism assets and maintaining its proven track record in service and hospitality excellence as well as developing new and innovative tourism products and services.”

Moreover, he explained that in alignment with Qatar Tourism's objectives, the“Qatari Designers Initiative” was launched six years ago, nurturing local talent in the jewellery industry. Over the years, it evolved into an independent pavilion, providing a platform for Qatari designers to showcase their collections alongside renowned global brands.

This year's edition, spanning 30,000sqm of DECC, features high-end luxury brands presenting their latest and limited collections. Noteworthy additions include three distinct pavilions representing Indian, Turkish, and Qatari designers.

The Qatari designers pavilion hosts 10 exhibitors, including Al Ghla Jewellery, De Throve, Ghand Jewellery, H Jewellery, Kaltham's Pavilion, Midad Jewellery, Nouf Jewellery, Thameen Jewellery, Trifoglio, and D W Jewellery, displaying unique pieces embodying each designer's philosophy.

The“Big 8” this year comprises Alfardan Jewellery, Al Majed Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Amiri Gems, Fifty One East, Al Muftah Jewellery, Blue Salon, and BVLGARI. Notable debutants include Key Gems, AlMajid Home, Renee Jewels, Naylah Jewellery, Kooheji Jewellery, Hessa Jewels, and the internationally recognised Dolce & Gabbana. Beyond the jewellery and watches display, the event offers a culinary experience with food and beverage kiosks featuring Boucheron Café, Venchi Icecream Carts, Harrods and Ritz-Carlton Cafe.

Open to the public, the exhibition opens daily from 12pm to 10pm, with Friday hours from 3pm to 10pm. Registration through Visit Qatar's website is required for attendance.