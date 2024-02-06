PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Wishes For Speedy Recovery To King Charles III After His Cancer Diagnosis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of the announcement of His Majesty King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express solidarity and extend heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery and good health.

PM Modi's message resonated deeply with the people of India, reflecting not only a sense of empathy but also a recognition of the shared humanity that transcends borders.

"I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III," wrote PM Modi on X on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the Buckingham Palace announced that Britain's King Charles III has started a schedule of regular treatments after being diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement and will be postponing his public duties.

“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” reads the Buckingham Palace statement on Monday.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual,” it said.

The statement noted that the King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” it added.

Also read:

Explained: Implications of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis for William, Harry and the Royal family

Accompanying the announcement, the Palace unveiled a previously unreleased portrait of King Charles, capturing him in a formal pose wearing a suit and tie with his hands behind his back during his state visit to France in September.

During the weekend, King Charles was photographed waving as he and Queen Camilla participated in a church service in Sandringham, Norfolk. This marked his initial public appearance since his discharge from the London Clinic last Monday.

Subsequently, he traveled from Sandringham to London to commence outpatient treatment and is currently at his palace in the capital.

“Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle extended their wishes for King Charles's speedy recovery.

US President Joe Biden conveyed his concern and expressed his intention to speak directly with the King.

In a post on X, he later said: "Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery."

It's worth noting that President Biden's son, Beau, passed away from brain cancer at the age of 46.

The King personally informed his sons, William and Harry, about his diagnosis, with Prince William maintaining regular contact with his father. Prince Harry, residing in the US, has already spoken to his father and intends to travel to the UK to be with him in the upcoming days.

King Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96. The news of the King's diagnosis coincides with his daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, recuperating from abdominal surgery, which kept her hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

The King chose to go public about his cancer treatment as he had been a patron of several cancer-related charities when he was Prince of Wales, a spokesman said. "In this capacity, His Majesty has often spoken publicly in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and the wonderful health professionals who help care for them."

The National Health Service website indicates that there are over 200 types of cancer, with the most prevalent ones in the UK being breast, lung, prostate, and bowel cancer. It's noted that the likelihood of developing cancer increases with age for many types.

Scheduled engagements include a visit to Canada in May and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October, spanning Australia, New Zealand, and Samoa for the King and Queen. However, the Palace has not confirmed whether these tours will proceed as planned, as there is no specified date for the King's return to full public duties.