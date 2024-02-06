Global Natural Sweeteners Market Size To Reach US$ 5.9 Billion By 2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Natural Sweeteners Market Size

The growing distrust of artificial ingredients and a preference for products that are deemed safer and healthier is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Natural Sweeteners Market Report by Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, and Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, Solid and Crystals), Distribution Channel (Business-To-Customer (B2C), Business To Business (B2B)), Application (Bakery Products, Confectioneries and Gums, Spreads, Beverages, Dairy Products, Frozen Desserts, Tabletop Sweeteners, Pharmaceutical Products and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global natural sweeteners market size, share, trends, and growth forecast.

How big is the global natural sweeteners market?

The global natural sweeteners market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2024-2032.

Request a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights

Factors Affecting the Growth of Natural Sweeteners Industry:

.Increasing Health-Conscious Consumer Trends:

In recent years, a significant factor driving the global natural sweeteners market is the growing awareness and concern among consumers about their health. As more individuals are becoming health-conscious, there is a noticeable shift away from traditional sugar and artificial sweeteners toward natural alternatives. Natural sweeteners, such as stevia, monk fruit, and honey, are perceived as healthier choices because they are often lower in calories and have a lower glycemic index. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that help them reduce sugar intake, manage weight, and prevent lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and obesity. This trend is pushing food and beverage manufacturers to incorporate natural sweeteners into their products, leading to the expansion of the market.

.Clean Label and Transparency Demands:

Another factor driving the natural sweeteners market is the demand for clean label products and transparency in food labeling. Consumers are more interested than ever in understanding the ingredients in the products they consume. Natural sweeteners, being derived from plants or natural sources, align well with the clean label concept. These sweeteners are often seen as 'cleaner' alternatives to artificial sweeteners with complex chemical names. Companies that provide products with natural sweeteners can benefit from the trust and loyalty of consumers who seek simplicity and transparency in food and beverage options.

.Growing Regulatory Support and Approvals:

Government regulations and approvals play a vital role in the natural sweeteners market growth. Many countries and regions have imposed sugar taxes and restrictions on the use of artificial sweeteners due to health concerns. As a result, natural sweeteners are gaining popularity as they are often seen as a viable solution to meet regulatory requirements. Additionally, regulatory bodies have approved various natural sweeteners as safe for consumption, which instills confidence in both consumers and manufacturers. These approvals facilitate the integration of natural sweeteners into a wide range of food and beverage products, further boosting market growth.

What are the natural sweeteners companies?

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Natural Sweeteners Industry:

.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

.Cargill Incorporated

.FoodChem International Corporation

.GLG Life Tech Corporation

.Herboveda India

.Ingredion Incorporated

.Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd

.PureCircle Ltd

.Pyure Brands LLC

.Roquette Frères

.Sweetly Stevia USA

.Tate & Lyle PLC

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure

Natural Sweeteners Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

.Stevia

.Sorbitol

.Xylitol

.Mannitol

.Erythritol

.Sweet Proteins

.Others

Stevia dominates the market due to its widespread popularity as a natural, zero-calorie sweetener with a clean label, making it a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers and food and beverage manufacturers.

By Form:

.Liquid

.Powder

.Solid and Crystals

Based on the form, the market has been divided into liquid, powder, and solid and crystals.

By Distribution Channel:

.Business-To-Customer (B2C)

.Business To Business (B2B)

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been segregated into business-to-customer (B2C) and business to business (B2B).

By Application:

.Bakery Products

.Confectioneries and Gums

.Spreads

.Beverages

.Dairy Products

.Frozen Desserts

.Tabletop Sweeteners

.Pharmaceutical Products

.Others

Beverages hold maximum number of shares due to their wide-ranging consumption, as natural sweeteners are extensively used in soft drinks, juices, teas, and various other beverage products, catering to the diverse preferences of consumers.

Regional Insights:

. North America (United States, Canada)

. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

. Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the natural sweeteners market is attributed to its extensive adoption of natural sweeteners driven by consumer health consciousness and regulatory support, making it a dominant player in the global natural sweeteners market.

What is the market trend for natural sweeteners?

Global Natural Sweeteners Market Trends:

The rising incidence of diabetes and obesity worldwide is a significant driver for the natural sweeteners market. Health professionals often recommend natural sweeteners for individuals managing these conditions because they have a lower impact on blood sugar levels compared to traditional sugars. As more individuals are diagnosed with these health issues, the demand for natural sweeteners as a sugar replacement in their diets continues to grow. Additionally, the rise in popularity of vegan and plant-based diets is contributing to the expansion of the natural sweeteners market.

Many traditional sweeteners, such as honey, are not considered vegan, instead natural sweeteners, such as stevia and agave nectar, are plant-based and align with vegan dietary preferences. This trend has led to an increased demand for vegan-friendly sweeteners, particularly in the food and beverage industry. Other than this, natural sweeteners are versatile and can be used in a wide range of food and beverage products. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating these sweeteners into various products, including beverages, snacks, dairy alternatives, and baked goods. The ability to use natural sweeteners in diverse applications is driving market growth as it opens up opportunities for innovation and product differentiation.

