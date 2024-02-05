Photos: Pooja Hegde Looks Stunning In Rs 5.6 Lakh Lehenga With Organza Dupatta

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pooja Hegde transforms into 'Red Riding Hood' for wedding season in a stunning ₹5 lakh lehenga.

Pooja Hegde's latest wedding season style choices should be on your radar. The star has been updating her Instagram fans on her exquisite outfits over the shaadi season, ranging from lehengas to sarees and embroidered dresses.



Pooja's most recent social media image features her dressed in a crimson hand-embroidered lehenga outfit. Scroll down to find out how much the outfit costs.



Pooja shared the photographs on Instagram with the description, "Red riding hood #weddingseason." It comes from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta's eponymous label.

It is known as the All Red Mirror and Cutdana Hand Embroidered Lehenga Set. The ensemble is accessible on Arpita Mehta's website. Adding it to your collection costs ₹5,60,000.



In terms of style, Pooja's bralette top has spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline that shows off her decolletage, an asymmetric skirt, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem that exposes her belly. It also features mirror fringe decorations, which provide an ethereal appeal to the top.



The red lehenga skirt has a high waist, mirror embellishments, sequin cutdana hand embroidered in beautiful patterns, an A-line design, a floor-length hem, and a layered ghera. The lehenga is made of organza fabric, while the blouse is made of net material. Finally, Pooja finished her outfit with a hand-embroidered organza dupatta.

