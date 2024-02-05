Valentine On The Skyline At Dhaka Regency

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort has arranged a host of events and promotions to keep its guests engaged on Valentine's Day. Celebration will begin on February 14 at the hotel's all-day dining eatery 'Grandiose Restaurant' with an extensive Buffet Dinner (18:30-22:30) available at BDT 5999 net per person. The meals will be accompanied by instrumental music. Moreover, diners can avail 'Buy One Get One Free' offer on buffet meals on selected cards.

The hotel will hold another event called“Valentine on the Skyline” at the hotel's signature rooftop garden restaurant 'Grill on the Skyline” on Valentine's evening (18:00-23:00. The outlet will be adorned with red romantic Valentines' décor. The hotel has arranged an exclusive dinner musicale. Guests can enjoy live music and entertainment. The package includes romantic candlelight buffet dinner featuring a variety of grill favourites at BDT 8999 net, romantic ballads and performances by prominent singer, complimentary welcome cocktail or mocktail as per diner's preference, on-the-table chocolates, raffle draw and 360-degree photobooth, attractive prizes and many more.

The hotel's swimming pool will be adorned in Valentine's Day-themed decorations exclusively for couples. One of the attractions of this event is the arrangement of a 'Best Couple award'.

For those who would like a romantic escape, the hotel is also offering room package at BDT 14,014 net for two persons that includes buffet breakfast and Valentine buffet dinner at Grandiose Restaurant. This room offer is available only for local residents.

T