US Plywood Market Price Trends, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United States Plywood Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the US plywood market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.



The US plywood market size reached US$ 22.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.04% during 2024-2032.



Plywood is an engineered wood product made from three or more layers of thin wood veneers, glued together under pressure and heat. The layers, known as piles, are oriented at right angles to one another, enhancing the material's strength and stability. Plywood offers numerous advantages such as durability, resistance to warping, and ease of cutting and installation. It is versatile, serving multiple functions across a wide range of industries, from construction and furniture making to packaging. The product is distinguished by its unique combination of strength, lightness, and flexibility, which make it an indispensable material for various applications. Due to its layered construction, it also provides good insulation properties and is resistant to cracking, bending, and breaking under load.



United States Plywood Market Trends:



The market in the U.S. is primarily driven by the robust growth in the construction industry. In line with this, the increased adoption of sustainable building materials is also providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the availability of varied plywood grades suitable for different applications is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the rising demand for lightweight yet strong materials in furniture making is resulting in higher investment in plywood.



Besides this, the market benefits from the development of specialized plywood for use in marine and aerospace applications. Also, the implementation of stringent building codes advocating the use of durable and safe materials indirectly fosters market growth. The market is further propelled by advancements in adhesive technologies, enhancing plywood quality. Apart from this, the DIY culture in home improvements is impacting the market positively.



Breakup by End Use Sector:



Commercial Residential



Breakup by Application:



New Construction Replacement



Breakup by Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West



Competitive Landscape:



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, key player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report .



