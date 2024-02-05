(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr Guru a consultant in Pain Medicine and Anesthetics at University Hospital of Wales and University Hospital Llandough, has announced consultations for patients having chronic pelvic pain at the Cardiff Bay Hospital. He follows the bio-psychosocial model of pain management.



Dr. Guru has announced consultations for chronic pelvic pain at Spire Cardiff Hospital, Pentwyn Road. Pelvic pain occurs below the belly button or below the abdomen; sometimes in between the hips. If it persists for more than 3 months, it is known as chronic pelvic pain. This is because it lasts for an extended period and doesn't subside with measures taken at home by the patient. Various hidden underlying causes may be behind chronic pelvic pain, and patients should consult a pain relief expert consultant.



His treatment methods and solutions have gained popularity due to his holistic approach to treating chronic illnesses and providing relief. Dr. Guru and his Cardiff Back and Neck Clinic team follow one of the best pain management techniques known as the biopsychosocial model of pain management.



Pelvic pain differs between men and women. A consultation session will comprise several questions and discussions on the patient's medical and pain history, a complete physical examination, and test results determining the causes and location of pain. Because the internal and reproductive organs differ in men and women, chronic pelvic pain has various causes, and the treatment methods differ for everyone. Blood and urine tests, bone density screening tests, stool tests, laparoscopy (diagnostic), MRIs, endoscopy, and CT scans are some of the tests that help determine the area of pain.



The treatment depends on the cause and type of the pain. Pain can be dull, heavy, a cramp, a twisted knot feeling, or only occur during specific activities. Some people also experience pain during urination, severe constipation, or pain during bowel movements. Surgery or other surgical procedures may be advised if the pain is persistently caused by an issue related to the pelvic organs.



The Cardiff Back and Neck Clinic team said, "The method of treatment involves three steps, of which one may be helpful to ease the pain and provide relief. Initially, pain is treated using medications based on the frequency and intensity of pain. Sometimes even regular supplements help. The second step of treatment involves solving the issue using physical therapy and lifestyle changes along with pain medicine. In case of persisting pain after the initial two methods, if the problem is related to one of the pelvic organs, pain procedures which are usually ultrasound guided are performed. Surgery may be suggested."



To schedule an appointment with Dr. Guru, visit their website Cardiff Pain Clinic or visit Spire Cardiff Hospital at Pentwyn Road.



About The Doctor: Dr. Guru works in the NHS as a Consultant in Pain Medicine and Anaesthetics at University Hospital of Wales and University Hospital Llandough. He treats patients with various types of chronic pain conditions and has a special interest in spinal pain, neuropathic (nerve) pain, headache, migraine (Botox for migraine), and cancer pain.

