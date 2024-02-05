Stere Welcomes Tobel Thomas As New Head Of North America, Poised For Next-Level Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry veteran Tobel Thomas joins Stere, poised to accelerate Insurtech innovation and market presence.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stere , a trailblazer in insurance technology solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Tobel Thomas as the new Head of North America, effective February 5th, 2024. With over two decades of rich experience in the insurance industry, Tobel brings a wealth of expertise in underwriting, team leadership, and scaling insurance operations profitably.Before joining Stere, Tobel played a pivotal role at Chubb as the Vice President of the Major Accounts team for the Pacific North region. His outstanding career trajectory is marked by significant contributions to driving superior customer experiences and team leadership. Beyond his professional pursuits, Tobel is actively engaged in various non-profits and has a keen interest in advising and investing in startups.As Tobel steps into his new role, he will be focusing on elevating Stere to greater heights, particularly emphasizing the Stere Distribution and Stere API as a Service platform. His vision and leadership are expected to drive significant advancements in these areas, reinforcing Stere's position as a leader in the insurance tech space.Dogan Kaleli, CEO of Stere, warmly welcomed Tobel Thomas, saying, 'We're thrilled to have Tobel Thomas lead our North American operations. His expertise aligns perfectly with Stere's vision for innovation in insurance and helping our clients transform their businesses. His leadership will undoubtedly propel us into new realms of success and innovation.Stere is poised for an exhilarating phase of growth and innovation under Tobel's leadership. We eagerly anticipate the new horizons that Tobel's expertise will unveil as we continue to redefine the insurance industry landscape.About Stere:Stere pioneers an insurance operating system through its trailblazing products: Stere API and Stere Distribution, revolutionizing insurance distribution dynamics. With an API-centric platform alongside pre-built portals, Stere seamlessly bridges insurers and digital distribution partners - all without needing an API, thanks to our API-as-a-Service feature. This connectivity grants extensive access to a vast spectrum of insurance products globally within P&C, specialty, and A&H domains. Stere's robust digital infrastructure is effortlessly scalable, enabling insurers to trim down expense ratios while amplifying agility, speed, and growth avenues for all stakeholders.For more information about Stere and our services, please visit .

