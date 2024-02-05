Sri Lanka Embassy, Community Mark 76Th Independence Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sri Lankan nationals celebrated their country's 76th Independence Day anniversary beginning with ceremonial functions at the embassy in Doha yesterday.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar H E Mohamed Mafaz Mohideen hoisted his country's national flag before a representative community gathering comprising expatriates from all walks of life.

The community members joined the choir of the Stafford Sri Lankan School in Doha in singing the national anthem. Prominent members of the community lit the traditional oil lamp together with the ambassador to begin the ceremonial event. Sri Lanka's Independence Day is celebrated annually on February 4 to commemorate the country's political independence from British rule in 1948. At yesterday's event two-minutes of silence was observed in remembrance and honour of freedom fighters of Sri Lanka. Also, religious rituals were performed.

Ambassador Mohideen in his speech highlighted the diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and Qatar have flourished over the years, fostering collaboration in various sectors.

“Our nations share a commitment to economic prosperity, political stability, and cultural exchange. The warmth of our diplomatic relations is evident in the numerous agreements and partnerships that have been forged, contributing to the mutual benefit of our countries. As Sri Lanka and Qatar stand together in solidarity, we envision a future of strengthened cooperation, increased trade, and enhanced cultural understanding,” he said.

Ambassador Mohideen empahsised on the role of the Sri Lankan diaspora, and said“scattered across the globe, forms an integral part of our nation's success story. The contributions of Sri Lankans living abroad, particularly here in Qatar, are commendable.”

Independence Day messages of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Premier Dinesh Gunawardena and Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, were read out in three languages by diplomats of the mission.

Also a ceremonial cake was cut to mark the 76th Independence Day anniversary of Sri Lanka.