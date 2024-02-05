New Music Alert Romance From Globally-Renowned US Rockers The Kris Heaton Band

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Kris Heaton Band

Kris Heaton

Track Title: Romance Genre: Pop / Rock Launch Date: 15th January 2024 ISRC Code: USCGH2401009

FLORIDA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Kris Heaton Band is the brainchild of founder and veteran musician, Kris Heaton.The band hails from the USA and has 12 albums to their credit. Their most recent album entitled Alive is now available worldwide on all major streaming platforms. The single, Romance has already been streamed over 1 million times on SoundCloud.Kris has toured the United States playing his brand of pop, rock and blues and has won several awards. He won the Miller High Life Rock To Riches Award and has been inducted into the Akedemia Music Hall Of Fame. His music has been recorded by The Brandenburgh State Symphony Orchestra in Germany and has appeared on the US National talent show Star Search. He was also featured in a US Magazine when he won Best Classic Rock Song (Akedemia Music).Kris has charted 5 times on the national US radio charts, and has thousands of fans worldwide, as well as on the internet radio station Jango. His YouTube channel has over 2 million views.The Kris Heaton Band has been played on radio stations worldwide, from Australia to Europe, as well as across the USA. His partner, Howard Pops Hamilton, hailing from Chicago, Illinois adds fantastic vocal harmonies and outstanding harmonica play to the band's overall sound.Kris records, writes, plays, sings and produces all of his own music. He studied music in the US in college and can play multiple instruments, with guitar being his first love. "Without my fans, there is no music." Comments Kris, "So thank you to everyone for listening to my new album Alive".Contact The Kris Heaton Band at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !@krisheatonband4372

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+ +44 7552 531612

email us here

