Raytheon Microwave Weapon Closer To Killing Kamikaze Drones

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Raytheon's CHIMERA microwave weapon has successfully demonstrated its capability to track and neutralize targets at strategic ranges, marking a pivotal development in cost-effective point-defense solutions against low-cost aerial threats including kamikaze drones.

Defense One reported that the experimental microwave weapon managed to track and maintain a high-powered beam on various static and aerial targets, marking an important step towards a point-defense weapon that can damage or down an incoming missile or its electronics.

The successful development of directed energy weapons (DEWs) could bring crucial cost-savings for US defenses. The US Navy has been using multi-million dollar Standard Missile-2s to down Iranian-supplied drones that can cost as little as US$2,000 per unit.

Defense One says Raytheon plans to deliver two new prototypes this year and another in 2026 to address current limitations of high-powered microwave weapons used in the US military. The report notes in particular that the CHIMERA may be effective against Iran's Shahed-136 drones.

The recent attacks against US ships and troops in the Red Sea and Syria have shown the urgent need for DEWs including laser and microwave weapons, as the US and its allies are faced with a potentially unsustainable form of warfare.

Asia Times has noted that issues such as technological maturity, lack of suitable naval platforms for such weapons and multiple problems in the DEW industrial base have hindered the widespread adoption of laser weapons aboard US warships.

Moreover, Asia Times has reported that current gun and missile-based defense systems have relatively low shoot-down rates in the case of gun-based systems, expensive interceptors that take a long time to replace for missile-based ones and supply chain dependence on China for missile energetics.