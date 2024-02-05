Biden secures landslide triumph in South Carolina

(MENAFN) In the Democratic Party's inaugural primary of the election season, President Joe Biden secured a landslide victory in South Carolina, capturing over 95 percent of the votes from a field that included Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson.



Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support, Biden asserted that the state had set him on the path to securing the presidency once again and defeating former President Donald Trump.



However, the triumph was overshadowed by the stark reality of a meager voter turnout, with only around 131,000 people casting their ballots – a dismal 4 percent turnout. This figure marked a significant decline from the 2020 primary, where over 540,000 Democrats participated, constituting 16.4 percent of registered party voters. Party officials had anticipated a decrease in voter numbers, estimating between 100,000 and 200,000 total votes this year.



Biden's campaign had actively pushed for South Carolina to be the first state where voters cast their ballots for the Democratic presidential nomination, breaking from the traditional sequence that began with Iowa's caucus and followed by New Hampshire's primary. Despite his clear victory over competitors, the extraordinarily low voter turnout raised questions about enthusiasm for Biden's repeat candidacy, a sentiment echoed by Congressman Dean Phillips.



In a statement, Phillips congratulated the president on securing the most votes but highlighted the apparent lack of voter enthusiasm for a Trump-Biden rematch. He noted that this sentiment was evident in every Democratic primary result, emphasizing the disappointment among voters who perceive limited options beyond a choice between a perceived threat to the nation's fabric and a well-regarded incumbent.



As the primary season unfolds, the subdued turnout in South Carolina prompts reflection on the challenges the Democratic Party faces in galvanizing voter enthusiasm and engagement in the upcoming elections. The tepid response underscores the importance of addressing voter concerns and expanding the party's appeal as the campaign progresses.





