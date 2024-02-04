Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle Unveils Poltrona Frau's World-First Mall Store As Brand Expansion Unfolds

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, a pioneering leader in lifestyle retail across the GCC, today announced the grand opening of Poltrona Frau the 112-year-old luxury Italian furniture brand, at Mall of the Emirates. The milestone marks the brand's second store in Dubai and the first mall-based store worldwide.

Following the successful debut of the newly designed showroom in Jumeirah, the iconic Poltrona Frau brand now graces a line-up of high-end luxury names in the UAE's premier shopping destination.

Since partnering with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle in January 2023, Poltrona Frau has seen around a 30% growth in the UAE, with revenue expected to double this year. The local brand success is largely attributed to effective designer collaborations, strategic partnerships, and operational enhancements including the significant reduction in stock order fulfillment, streamlined from three months to just a few days.

Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, said:

“Introducing Poltrona Frau's first-ever mall store worldwide is about more than just expanding our offerings, it's a strategic move to enhance the luxury living and shopping experience for our customers.”

“Mall of the Emirates perfectly aligns with Poltrona Frau's ethos of offering a unique blend of luxury and sophistication, resonating seamlessly with the discerning tastes of customers who frequent the destination. We're not merely showcasing a brand, we're creating an immersive destination for luxury furniture design enthusiasts. This store is an opportunity for visitors to delve into the essence of Italian craftsmanship and design, a celebration of sophistication and comfort that defines Poltrona Frau's enduring legacy.”

The new 500 sqm store at Mall of the Emirates features an immersive layout designed by AMDL CIRCLE for Poltrona Frau, and includes distinct rooms, an exhibition path to engage customers and material, and object libraries. The store design incorporates recurring structural elements to create versatile settings with a neutral palette, extensively using wood on floors and ceilings, reminiscent of traditional Italian lacunari.

This dynamic layout creates a fluid and flexible environment that encourages interaction, and serves as a source of inspiration, drawing influences from the hotel industry, fashion retail and industrial spaces.

The store showcases a curated selection of Poltrona Frau's most renowned collections, including the 2023 Beautilities range, which introduces everyday accessories for well-being such as The Pet Collection, Games Collection, and Fitness Collection, enhancing the brand's commitment to holistic living. The Infinitamente sculptural table, a masterpiece by Roberto Lazzeroni is also available in-store. As a limited edition piece, the table is a testament to the ongoing artistic exploration of marble, boasting intricate workmanship and a unique visual appearance.

Nicola Coropulis, Chief Executive Officer of Poltrona Frau, said:

“This new store marks a significant milestone for Poltrona Frau as we expand our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle and extend our footprint and craftsmanship excellence to a broader audience. The decision to open our inaugural mall store in the heart of Dubai is a testament to the seamless synergy between the refined preferences of the region's customers and the timeless allure of Poltrona Frau's luxury furniture.”

Renowned architect and designer, Roberto Palomba joined Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle and Poltrona Frau leadership for the store's ribbon-cutting ceremony on 1 February. Known for contributing to Poltrona Frau's legacy, Palomba's signature pieces took centre stage at the opening, providing guests a glimpse into the seamless fusion of artistry and functionality, and the elegance and innovation synonymous with Poltrona Frau. His creations for Poltrona Frau include the soft, rounded, and welcoming Happy Jack sofa, his latest design for the brand; the iconic Let It Be, inspired by the famous Beatles song; and the Get Back Sofa & Come Together Sofa currently displayed in the store.

The new Poltrona Frau store is located in the Fashion Dome, level 2 of Mall of the Emirates, Dubai.