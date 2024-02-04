Zadara Completes IRAP Protected Level Assessment For Australian Federal Government

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Australian expansion includes assessment, new availability zone in Melbourne and more planned in 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara , the world's largest edge cloud provider, today announced its successful completion of Australia's Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) process, to comply with Information Security Manual Protected level controls. The assessment accompanies the expansion of Zadara's Edge Cloud, with a new availability zone now online in Melbourne.

IRAP is governed and administered by the Australian Cyber Security Centre and presents the framework to endorse private and public sector individuals to provide cyber security assessment services to the Australian government. Completing the IRAP assessment affirms Zadara's compliance with the program's rigorous standards, ensuring the highest levels of security, integrity, and regulatory compliance and reinforces Zadara's commitment to providing secure cloud services for companies that provide services to the Australian government. Zadara adds this IRAP assessment to its list of existing certifications including SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO27001, ISO27017, ISO27018, ISO27701, HIPAA and EU GDPR.

“Zadara's IRAP Protected designation will give Australian government agencies more choice when looking for services to securely build modern applications in the cloud,” said Paul Bennett, Sales Director at Zadara.“With our new availability zone in Melbourne, we plan to expand and add Edge Clouds in several Australian cities this year, Zadara is committed to making the Australian cloud market more competitive and takes pride in supporting governments worldwide by providing sovereign, secure private clouds.”

Cost Containment: Zadara's services facilitate the automation of user access, ensuring efficient and secure management of sensitive information.

Verification and Authorization: Users can easily be verified to confirm authorized access, ensuring the security and compliance of government systems. Protection Against Cyber Threats: Given the increasing cyber threats against government networks and critical infrastructure, Zadara serves as a crucial component of a modern identity security strategy.

With locations in Sydney and Melbourne, Zadara offers over 500 Edge Clouds globally, providing advanced compute, storage & networking services.

About Zadara

Since 2011, Zadara's Edge Cloud simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara's team of cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations in Cirencester, England; Tokyo, Japan; Tel Aviv and Yokneam, Israel; Bangalore, India; and São Paulo, Brazil.

