Indian Navy's Submarine INS Karanj In Colombo

Colombo, February 4: The Indian Navy's submarine INS Karanj, arrived on 03 February 2024 on a two-day visit to Colombo. The submarine was received in a ceremonial manner by the Officer of the guard of Sri Lanka Navy.

The High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, H.E. Santosh Jha visited the submarine on February 03 and interacted with the Commanding officer, Commander Arunabh and his crew. Later in the day, around 100 nominated personnel from Sri Lanka Navy were briefed about the Submarine onboard. The Commanding Officer is scheduled to call on the Commander of the Western Naval Area Rear Admiral Saman Perera at Western Naval Headquarters during the stay.

High Commissioner Santosh Jha welcomes the crew

INS Karanj is the third of the Kalveri class submarine, commissioned into the Indian Navy on 10 March 2021. This is the first foreign port call of INS Karanj since its commissioning. Previously, another Kalveri class submarine INS Vagir had visited Colombo in relation to the International Day of Yoga in June 2023.

The visit is an Operational Turn Around (OTR), wherein the submarine will replenish fuel and provisions. The crew will recuperate and have the opportunity of visiting places of interest in Colombo and Galle. The submarine will depart the island on 05 February 2024.

