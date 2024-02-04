Jordan Semi-Final Will Be Another Nail-Biter, Says Klinsmann

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann is expecting another difficult challenge for the Taeguk Warriors when they will clash with history-making Jordan in the Asian Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

The two-time champions defeated Australia 2-1 in the quarter-final on Friday night with captain Son Heung-min scoring the winner in extra time after the Koreans fought back in stoppage time with Hwang Hee-Chan's spot kick.

The Klinsmann's side has shown remarkable resilience in the knockout stage, also bouncing back from the dead against Saudi Arabia, beating the Green Falcons on penalties in the last 16 with both games taking place inside three days.

The German legend said the drama is not over as his side meets Hussein Ammouta's Jordan for the second time in the tournament. The two Group E teams played out a dramatic 2-2 draw after an own goal by Yazan Al Arab in 91st minute denied Jordan their first win over the Koreans.

Jordan defeated Tajikistan 1-0 in the quarter-final on Friday to book their maiden semi-final spot in the Asian Cup.

“We're going to play a good Jordan team. It was a tough group. Two of those teams are in the semi-final and it speaks of our group. We're hungry, we're very hungry and we want to be here until the very end,” said Klinsmann.

“It always starts at 0-0. When it's Jordan it will be another nail biter. We have to again unblock the result, hopefully sooner than after 120 minutes but it will be another tough one.”

Graham Arnold's Australia was leading against South Korea after Craig Goodwin's goal in 42nd minute before a 96th minute strike by Hwang helped them make a comeback. The Koreans also made a fightback against Saudi Arabia when Cho Gue-Sung equalised Abdullah Radif's goal in 99 minute before winning in the shootout.

“It was another drama,” Klinsmann said of Australia's match.

“We're happy to be in the next round, in the semi-final. We are thrilled to go through.”

The 59-year-old praised his team's never-say-die attitude but he hoped his side to finish game the easy way.



We were punished for our misses: Arnold

My focus was only on helping South Korea win, says Son Barsham the hero as Qatar edge Uzbekistan on penalties

Read Also

“It was a hard fought fight with Australia and we expected a hard fight with Australia, but to go again for 120 minutes...”

I'm proud of this team, I'm proud of the spirit that they have. I wish sometimes we start 1-0 down so that we can play that way from the start, running after the ball. Maybe we get into a higher rhythm when we go down,” he said.

“Maybe when we're 0-0 we worry too much. It's all psychological.”



Coach Jurgen Klinsmann encourages South Korea's Hong Hyun-seok during the quarter-final.

Klinsmann said all his players are focused on winning the title which South Korea have not won since 1960.

“It's a fantastic experience. We are in the semi-final. We have two more games to go to make this country proud, hopefully. You can see it in the players eyes, they want to make their country and their friends proud. They want to bring this trophy home.”

The semi-final will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.