Israeli Forces Kill 107 Civilians In 12 Massacres: Gaza's Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Saturday that the Israeli occupation forces killed 107 civilians and injured 165 in 12 massacres within 24 hours. The ministry said in a statement that the Israeli aggression had claimed the lives of 27,238 people and wounded 66,452 since 7 October 2023.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club also said on Saturday that the Israeli army had detained 12 Palestinians in the West Bank during raids on several areas last night. The club said that the number of Palestinian prisoners had reached 6,500 since 7 October 2023. It said that the detainees included those who were arrested from their homes, at military checkpoints, or under coercion.

The club accused the Israeli occupation of continuing the“crime of enforced disappearance” against Gaza detainees, 120 days after the“aggression and genocide”.

Meanwhile, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and warned of the disastrous consequences of cutting funding for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. He called for separating the agency, as an international institution, from the allegations against some of its staff.

In Brussels, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the Middle East was a volatile region that could erupt at any time. He said that he did not expect any stability in the Red Sea as long as the situation in Gaza persisted.

Borrell urged all parties to refrain from further escalation in the Middle East after US airstrikes hit pro-Iranian groups in Syria and Iraq.

On the ground, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that its fighters shelled Israeli soldiers and vehicles on the front lines of Khan Yunis city with mortars.

The Brigades said that they also hit an Israeli bulldozer in the Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis and clashed with a group of Israeli soldiers, killing and injuring them. They said that they shot down an Israeli drone and seized it while it was conducting spy missions west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced that its fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, west of Khan Yunis.