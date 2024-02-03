India's Highest Civilian Award Bestowed On Former Deputy PM Advani

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Feb 4 (NNN-PTI) – The Indian government, yesterday, decided to confer the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on former Deputy Prime Minister, Lal Krishna Advani, 96 , said an official announcement, issued by the office of the President of India.

Advani belongs to the country's main ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He served as the country's home (internal security) minister and later as deputy prime minister between 1999 and 2004.

Instituted in 1954, the Bharat Ratna award is given to individuals in recognition of exceptional service, and performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour.– NNN-PTI

