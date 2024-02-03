Gujarat Shocker: Tailor Attacked For Playing Hanuman Chalisa In Bhavnagar Shop; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a disturbing incident that has shaken the community of Bhavnagar in Gujarat, a tailor faced a violent assault allegedly for practicing his religious beliefs. The incident, captured in a harrowing video that circulated widely on the internet, depicts a young man viciously attacking the tailor with an iron rod while he was playing the Hanuman Chalisa at his shop.

The video footage portrays the brutality of the assault, as the assailant relentlessly strikes the tailor with the iron rod, accompanied by slaps and punches. Despite attempts by the victim to defend himself, the assailant continued the onslaught, leaving the tailor severely injured.

Reports suggest that the victim had been targeted due to his religious practices, which apparently caused discomfort to individuals with differing beliefs. This incident highlights a concerning trend where individuals face violence and persecution for practicing their faith openly.

According to statements from the victim, he had previously encountered opposition and threats due to his chanting. Despite lodging complaints with the police about the threats he received, the recent attack transpired during daylight, indicating a brazen disregard for the law and basic human decency.

Following the assault, local authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, prompted by a formal complaint filed by the assaulted tailor. The CCTV footage capturing the assault has been secured as crucial evidence in the ongoing probe. According to latest reports, all five accused have been arrested.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and demands for justice within the community. There is a palpable sense of unease and apprehension among residents, who fear for the safety of religious practices in the region.

It may be recalled, in June 2022, Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor residing in Udaipur, fell victim to a brutal murder at the hands of two assailants in broad daylight. The motive behind the heinous act was purportedly linked to Kanhaiya Lal's alleged sharing of a social media post concerning the Prophet, which was attributed to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The chilling incident, captured by surveillance cameras, sent shockwaves across the nation, igniting widespread outrage and condemnation. Subsequently, the perpetrators, identified as Ghaus Mohammad and Riyas Attari, confessed to their involvement in Kanhaiya Lal's murder in a recorded video. Following intensive investigations, law enforcement authorities apprehended the duo, marking a crucial step towards bringing the perpetrators to justice.