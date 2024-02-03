What's New On The Shelves?

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 03 (IANSlife) The onset of 2024, makes room not only for positivity but also for new trends. As we approach the new season, check out some of the trendiest fashion, styles and beauty products that have already arrived on the shelf to light up the mood.

Forest Essentials's Botanicals Collection

In a world filled with chaos, Forest Essentials invites one to seek solace in simplicity with the naturally infused Botanicals Collection. With the belief that true beauty thrives in the purest and simplest of things, this collection is a celebration of individuality and a commitment to mindful beauty rituals. An authentic, traditional Luxury Ayurveda skin care Brand with its foundations in the ancient science of Ayurveda, Forest Essentials is a pioneer in the Luxury Ayurveda segment.

With the belief that true beauty thrives in the purest and simplest of things, the brand is all set to introduce its naturally Infused Botanicals Collection; a makeup range that goes beyond beauty with the aim to have you experience makeup that feels like second skin-your skin, but better.

Featuring traditional ingredients such as Gout Kola, Guduchi, Turmeric, Liquorice, Bakuchiol, Sandalwood, organic Beeswax, the collection includes silk tints, highlighting balms, cheek tints, lip serums, kajal, lash & brow serum and a cleansing balm. The collection is a celebration of individuality and commitment to mindful beauty rituals. It's about responsible luxury with a 100% natural, clean, and cruelty-free range, that is kind to one's body, one's skin, and our planet

The makeup range goes beyond beauty; it's about responsible luxury with a 100% natural, clean, and cruelty-free range, that is kind to one's body, one's skin, and our planet.

Jimmy Choo unveils The Crystal Slipper

Jimmy Choo unveils The Crystal Slipper, the ultimate fairytale shoe reimagined for the present day. The Crystal Slipper evokes the romance of an 18th-century Rococo court shoe, with meticulous craftsmanship and hand-applied Swarovski crystals giving the illusion of a jewel radiating light, bringing fantasy and magic to every step. Encapsulating Jimmy Choo's inherent statement glamour, The Crystal Slipper embodies the transformative power a pair of shoes possesses.

Jimmy Choo's extraordinary craftsmanship is showcased in the considered use and innovative arrangement of Swarovski crystals. Crystals are synonymous with Jimmy Choo's inherent glamour and lending an air of magic and fantasy. Each pair is meticulously hand-finished with approximately 12,938 comprising nine varieties of individually applied Swarovski crystals, including on the underside of the shoe, giving The Crystal Slipper the appearance of reflecting light from within. A hand embroidered heart-shaped crystal cluster adorns the pointy toe pump - the ultimate finishing touch.

Unique to The Crystal Slipper, an iridescent lining complements the ultra violet light of the crystal exterior.

Each Crystal Slipper comes complete with exclusive packaging inspired by the precious nature of a jewellery box, providing the ultimate gift and dramatic unboxing that such an exceptional piece deserves.

For more information visit Jimmy Choo

Introducing G-SHOCK GM-2100MWG-1ADR drawing inspiration from the Milky Way with a unique galaxy-themed engraved design

G-SHOCK, the trailblazing watch brand renowned for its exceptional durability and visionary craftsmanship, proudly presents its latest timepiece in India that has been inspired by the Milky Way galaxy. Crafted by the masters of watchmaking renowned for durability and toughness, the G-SHOCK GM-2100MWG-1ADR is an extraordinary watch that exudes“out-of-the-world” hues and patterns.

The G-SHOCK GM-2100MWG-1ADR effortlessly bridges the gap between rugged durability and urban style, making it a coveted timepiece among fashionable communities and streetwear enthusiasts alike. With its sleek and modern design, this G-SHOCK model seamlessly integrates into the fashion-forward world, enhancing the wristwear aesthetics of those who value both function and flair. The GM-2100MWG-1ADR's versatile appeal complements various streetwear trends, showcasing a perfect fusion of toughness and style.

The GM-2100MWG-1ADR is priced at Rs. 24,995/- and is up for grabs at exclusive Casio India and G-SHOCK stores across the country. Customers can also grab this exclusive timepiece online at casio

adidas Dropset 2

Wearing the perfect footwear is the topmost priority of all fitness freaks! Here are the new adidas Dropset 2 shoes that have been specifically designed for strength training. They boast technical features, bringing stability and support to each move with a grounded foundation, essential for maintaining proper form and balance during power moves.

You can check them out at the official adidas website or visit your nearest store where they are available for Rs. 12,999/-

Corneliani launches“CODE” collection

Corneliani, the epitome of Italian luxury has launched their new collection 'CODE'. There are times in life when the dress you wear should, more than ever, be a statement of your personality. Corneliani Code collection, the men's formalwear and wedding line, selects the greatest sartorial elegance to commemorate and make your special occasions unforgettable.

The Corneliani Code line, which continually combines harmony and precision, tradition and current style, provides a wide range of suits, dinner jackets, and morning coats made from the best and most high-quality fabrics, meant to be worn like a second skin. The extensive colour palette, spanning from multiple hues of blue and grey to classic black, as well as a broad assortment of exceptional accessories allows you to create your ideal ensemble for a classy but never extravagant look.

Available at Corneliani Boutique, 1st Floor, DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi and online at Tata Cliq Luxury and corneliani

Canali New Heritage

The Canali FW23 collection is a visual and tactile eulogy of the male wardrobe's traditional codes. A celebration of the noblest fabrics, combined with harmonious patterns, in perfect balance between tradition and innovation. The sports luxury atmosphere emerges both from the selection of fabrics, as for the very light cotton-cashmere corduroy suit, and from the prints, which for the winter season are enriched with micro and macro patterns inspired by contemporary British style.

The fit of the items is soft and refers to a relaxed elegance. The textile heritage is enriched with exclusive patterns, such as leaves with a clear autumnal reference which, repeated, are transformed into colorful houndstooth motifs on trench coats, shirts and jacquard knitwear. Wools, cashmere, smooth velvets and corduroys live on suits, coats, jackets and pants and are tinged with warm, textured colours, a mix of chromatics alternating with royal blue, rouge and rust, for a warm and welcoming palette.

Looking always at the future, Canali expertly reinterprets its Heritage, which has always been a spokesman for Italian style in the world.

Canali Stores In India:

Mumbai: Palladium Mall, Ground floor, Phoenix Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, 400013 - MumbaiDelhi: DLF Emporio Mall, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant KunjHyderabad: Hotel Taj Krishna, Road No.1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, India - 500034Bangalore: Vittal Mallya Road, 24, 560001 - BangaloreChennai: Upper Ground Floor, Old Door. No. 66, New Door No.142, Velachery RoadKolkata: Quest Mall, 33 Sayeed Amir Ali Road

Alf Italia Oceanum bedroom set collection

Alf Italia Oceanum collection exemplifies the seamless integration of practicality and artistic craftsmanship offering a luxurious sanctuary for your home. The Oceanum collection includes a dresser, bedside table, tall chest of drawers, mirror, desk and wardrobes. Whether you opt for individual pieces or a comprehensive composition, the Oceanum collection allows you to customize your bedroom space to perfection. The highlight of the collection is the exquisite Cobalt Eucalyptus Veneer High Gloss finish, setting a tone of elegance throughout. Each piece undergoes a series of manual procedures, transforming it into a unique masterpiece that reflects unparalleled craftsmanship.

Price on request. Available at Alf Italia at Creaticity

Crocs Redefines Street Fashion; Introduces the Echo Storm Sneaker

Crocs, Inc., the global innovator in casual footwear, is poised to revolutionize the fashion landscape with the introduction of the Echo Storm sneaker. This bold addition to the expanded Street Lifestyle collection, alongside the dynamic Echo, Mellow, and Off Court styles, caters to the vibrant tastes of Gen Z, defining a new era of street fashion. From meticulously crafted sculpted sneakers to vibrant clogs and slides, each pair epitomizes Crocs' commitment not only to keeping up with trends but to set them.

ƒThe Echo Storm sneaker will be available in three distinct colorways – Midnight, Tundra, and Nitro – offering a variety of options for individuals to choose the perfect sneaker for their wardrobe. The Echo Storm, along with other products in the Echo collection, will be available at and select Crocs stores for Rs. 9995.

myTrident's latest range of Bedding Essentials for Kids

myTrident, Trident Group's leading home décor brand specialising in premium home essential collections, has consistently upheld a commitment to seamlessly combine quality with innovation. Blending comfort and creativity, myTrident launched the latest bedding range for children this season – myTrident Juniors. Inspired by the whimsical world of dreams and imagination, the collection brings warmth and wonder to your child's bedroom, making it a cosy sanctuary amid the winter chill.

The collection comes in a variety of themes, ranging from wildlife safaris and pool parties to space exploration, ensuring there's a delightful option for every child. Immerse your little one in a realm where dreams soar, as each piece, crafted from luxurious, ultra-soft materials, guarantees a night of unparalleled comfort. Whether it's the vibrant bed sheets, themed pillowcases, or the cosy comforters, the myTrident Juniors Collection covers every bedding need for your little one.

The price range for this collection starts from Rs. 899/- The collection is available on myTrident's online store mytrident

Jo Malone London launches english pear and sweet pea cologne

New English Pear and Sweet Pea Cologne take the wearer to sun-warmed orchards springing to life as tempting green pears fill the branches. The luscious fruits are enveloped in softly scented pastel sweet peas, nestled on a base of powdery white musk. This garden-fresh light floral fragrance looks to the blousy, fragrant sweet pea to create a new marriage of fruits and flowers.

The English Pear & Sweet Pea colognes are created using a 100% natural pear fruit extract. An upcycled ingredient utilizing a by-product of the food industry, the process was exclusively developed for Jo Malone London. Each bottle contains the equivalent of one pear.

The collection includes.

English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne 30ml – Rs. 5,900English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne 100ml – Rs. 11,800The collection is available across all Jo Malone London stores and online at Nykaa Luxe from January 2024.

Transcendent by Luxurify: Rugs for unmatched style and comfort

Luxurify invites you to discover a Transcendent collection that's harmonious blends, offering a level of excellence, uniqueness and aesthetic appeal. These rugs possess qualities that elevate our spaces exceptionally bringing a unique, luxurious and transformative quality to interiors.

Austere: Where artistry and craftsmanship converge in vibrant colours, delivering an elegant and regal sensation within our interiors: Redefine the art of interior luxury with a unique fusion of blue and black, highlighted by subtle touches of beige and red: A traditional piece that offers a level of excellence and uniqueness, creating a transformative impact: A piece of art that adorns spaces, surpassing conventional standards and possessing features that captivate with timeless beauty and exceptional craftsmanship.

Price Point: Rs. 20,000 onwards/- Available at luxurifyhome and Store Address: 145, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, near Sultanpur, Opposite Metro Pillar No, Sultanpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Versace Watches' latest launch Greca Extreme Chrono, a menswear Watch

The stainless-steel case with a gold finish encloses a Swiss-made chrono movement, plus date and day indicators at 6h and 12h respectively. The black dial is adorned by the iconic Greca motif, with the 3D Medusa head and Versace logo at 12h, as well as a day of the week window.

Another point of brand recognition is the Versace logo inserted into the tachymeter on the top ring, while the case is reminiscent of icons from the past. This new timepiece is on sale from August in Versace stores, at authorized retailers and on the website Versace.

Technical information:

Case: IP2N, 45 mm Ø (thickness 11.6 mm) – IP Blacktop ring Movement: quartz chrono (Ronda 5040.E) – Swiss Made – date at 6h and day at 12h Dial: black – Versace logo at 12h; Greca motif on the inner ring Bracelet: IP2N – butterfly buckle

Priced at Rs. 1,49,900/-

Ted Baker at The Collective, Women Ivory Ponte Bodice Dress With Satin Skirt

Exude timeless elegance in the MAGYLEE midi dress by Ted Baker. The Ponte bodice guarantees a flattering fit, complemented by a graceful floral satin skirt. Its short puff sleeves and classic crew neck further enhance this dress's charm. With a convenient zip fastening, this dress is a perfect choice for making a stylish entrance. Pair it with delicate heels and a clutch for a polished, sophisticated look. Since 1988, Ted Baker has embodied creativity, charm, and quirkiness in luxury fashion. Committed to engagement, the brand aspires to stand out globally as a captivating lifestyle icon.

Priced at Rs. 20,500/-

Fixderma introduces an innovative range of Kairfoll shampoos and conditioners

Fixderma, a leading dermaceutical brand renowned for its skincare and haircare solutions, introduces an innovative and disruptive range of shampoos and conditioners- Kairfoll. This distinctive range aims to revolutionize hair and scalp care by offering advanced solutions tailored to address specific hair concerns. Be it Menopausal or Postpartum hair loss, covered hair issues, thinning, dryness or damaged hair, Fixderma's Kairfoll range provides meticulous solutions for every hair care requirement.

Embryolisse's NOU Filaderme Emulsion15

24-Hour Miracle Cream The must-have product for makeup artists, models and celebrities. A cult favourite that has found its way onto countless photo shoots, television and film sets internationally. This creamy lotion has three products in one: primer, moisturizer, and make-up remover. Its formula remains extremely simple and effective with nourishing ingredients that restore the skin's natural glow and give a boost to tired dehydrated skin.

Aqua. Paraffinum Liquidum. Stearic Acid. Glyceryl Stearate. Triethanolamine. Cera Alba. Cetyl Palmitate. Butyrospermum Parkii. Steareth-10. Polyacrylamide C13-14 Isoparaffin. Laureth-7. Propylene Glycol, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Aloe Barbadensis. 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol. Tropolone. Parfum.

Ideal for these Skin Types: Dry SkinAging Skin: Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Loss of FirmnessIngredient: Aloe Vera, Shea ButterSkin Care: Treatments and SerumsApplication Area: FaceTreatments and Serums: Wrinkle CreamGender: Women and MenRatings: 5 Star Rating

Priced at Rs. 2335/- Available at bdesir

'Tao Paris X Oceana Clutches', a harmonious collection offering a blend of comfort and style

Tao Paris, a premium 'Glocal' footwear brand, today launched their exclusive 'Tao Paris X Oceana Clutches' collection that brings the artistry of Tao Paris footwear to the masterpieces of Oceana. Fashionistas will be able to create ensembles that reflect their styles in each of their pieces. The sync of colours and patterns brings together the sophistication of shoes and the glamour of bags through this collaboration.

Tao Paris and Oceana provide a curated collection perfect for both casual daytime looks and elevated evening ensembles. The coordinated shoes and bags seamlessly transition from laid-back sophistication during the day to refined elegance in the evening. This showcases the versatility of the collaboration, proving that coordinated accessories effortlessly enhance your overall appearance, allowing you to make a lasting impression in any setting.

The collection is priced at Rs 3,990/- onwards. Available on taoparis

Opium eyewear launches limited edition collection inspired by Marvel's Captain America

OPIUM Eyewear introduces a limited edition collection that draws inspiration from the fan-favourite Marvel character, Captain America. Following OPIUM's success with a collection inspired by Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the excitement of a Marvel-inspired collection continues to unfold. Now, Opium presents a captivating assortment of limited-edition sunglasses inspired by the iconic Captain America, allowing you to infuse a touch of Marvel into your wardrobe.

The collection meticulously captures the essence of Captain America by incorporating intricate details into its product design. It offers various sunglasses styles, including aviators, navigators, and wayfarers, all adorned with Captain America-themed designs at the temples. Remaining true to the character's persona, the frames showcase distinct design elements such as a gradient blue glass tint for the aviator style, while the frames feature Captain America's deep blue shades. The sunglasses case is also carefully crafted with the signature blue and red hues associated with Captain America's suit.

The limited edition sunglasses range is priced at Rs. 5,990/- onwards. Available on opiumeyewear

The Countdown edit, a newly launched bag collection by S&N by Shantnu Nikhil

In a groundbreaking move, the 'The Countdown' not only revolutionizes clothing but also marks S&N's debut into the world of bags. Introducing 'The Countdown', a groundbreaking collection curated by S&N by Shantnu Nikhil that defies fashion norms and embraces individuality. For the first time, the label uniquely incorporates their signature, with a monogrammed colour palette of bold black and vibrant orange.

The infusion of orange symbolizes a burst of energy, reflecting the collection's dynamic and fresh approach. In a world where fashion often succumbs to trends and conformity, the 'The Countdown' emerges as a daring departure. It transcends the conventional boundaries of clothing, aiming to encapsulate the wearer's unique spirit and personal stories. This collection goes beyond mere garments; it is a statement that celebrates individuality with boldness.

The lineup includes an array of leather accessories that redefine classic cuts for both men and women. Shirts, jackets, trousers, dresses, tops, skirts, and pants are transformed into chic style statements, pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion. The monogram takes center stage, providing a distinctive mark that sets these pieces apart from the ordinary.

82°E launches body care category

After a year of making strong strides in skincare, 82°E announces its expansion into a new category: Body Care, thereby bringing its science-backed formulations and holistic self-care philosophy to another essential part of everyday life. Taking forward 82°E's established Cleanse-Hydrate-Protect routine, this new category is being launched with four unique products: Gel Body Cleanser with Apple and Panthenol, Body Milk SPF 20 PA ++ with Coconut and Ceramides, Crème Body Cleanser with Moringa and Panthenol, and Body Lotion SPF 20 PA++ with Saffron and Ceramides, each formulated with 82°E's distinctive SYMBALANCETM technology.

82°E's SYMBALANCETM technology combines skin-friendly materials that help in the management of good bacteria and bad bacteria to ensure overall healthy skin. Further, this technology enhances the high-quality, high performance and effectiveness of the newly launched Body Care products.

The Body Care range is exclusively available at 82e

Embrace pregnancy comfort with Glo Mama nip and lip balm

Experience the luxurious blend of rich, buttery formulation enriched with medical-grade purified Lanolin, scientifically proven Saquez Pistacia Atlantica, Mango Seed, and Shea Butter. This innovative combination is designed to provide soothing relief and promote healing for cracked nipples in nursing mothers. The nourishing and balmy texture ensures easy application, leaving your skin yearning for more care and comfort.

Unearth the power of Modified Lanolin, a versatile skin guardian with anti-inflammatory and moisturizing benefits. Saquez Oil and Acai provide antioxidant-rich protection and hydration, while Mango Seed Butter and Murumuru Seed Butter enhance your skincare routine for overall skin health and vitality.

More than just skincare, this formula multitasks as a Lip Balm, providing comprehensive care for delicate areas with a delightful pancake syrup flavour. Infused with a blend of scientific and natural ingredients, it provides holistic skin and lip care. Notably, the edible-grade fragrance ensures safety, making it an ideal choice for nursing mothers.

Priced at Rs. 799/- Available on glomama

ILEM JAPAN unveils new dawn of wellness, introducing morning rituals for inner harmony in every cup of matcha

The mornings set the tone for how the day proceeds. It holds the power to shape our mindset and energy levels. As such, establishing a morning routine isn't just about a routine but instead creating a sacred space for self-care to begin your day on a harmonious note, anchoring you in calmness and directing you to embrace the day with clarity, intention, and a sense of purpose.

Touted for its ability to add freshness to your day and get you a headstart, Matcha tea is a revered Japanese green tea. The vibrant green brew, with its nuttier and creamier taste, soothes your body and mind, promising a delightful sweetness in every cup.

ILEM JAPAN fulfills this promise of unparalleled flavour by bringing the finest 60-mesh textured premium Matcha tea to your cup straight from the serene lands of Kagoshima Prefecture. Cultivated, plucked, steamed, and precisely grounded, each vibrant green hue embodies a delightful harmony of reduced astringency and intensified sweetness-setting this Matcha apart in taste, aroma, and wellness benefits.

Priced at Rs. 1650/- Available on ilemjapan

Juice Beauty Prebiotix Vitamin C Serum

Juice Beauty, a pioneer in organic beauty and skincare, has released its latest Juice Beauty Prebiotix Vitamin C Serum meant to deliver optimum hydration and a bright glow during the colder months.

As winter has dived in, Juice Beauty recognises the importance of specialized skincare to counteract dryness and regenerate the skin. The serum is made with organic and sustainably sourced components, utilizing nature's power to provide your skin with a revitalizing sensation.

This serum combines the brightening effects of Vitamin C with the skin-loving benefits of prebiotics. It not only enhances skin clarity and radiance but also supports the skin's natural barrier, promoting a healthier and more resilient complexion. Perfect for those looking to achieve a luminous glow even in the coldest of winters.

Priced at Rs. 6500/- Available at boddess and Boddess Retail, Sephora, Tata CLiQ Luxury

Carl F Bucherer introduces the Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar

Distinctive colour-blocked designs set in 18 K rose gold cases create a striking aesthetic that's ideal for contemporary urban lifestyles. Within, a movement featuring unimaginable accuracy, combining – for the first time – a perpetual calendar, a moon-phase display and a peripherally mounted automatic winding system. With eye-catching visual appeal from the front and unobstructed views of the movement through the case back, thanks to CFB's signature peripheral technology, these timepieces balance modern style with exemplary workmanship.

The Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar is an astonishing feat of horological mechanical engineering, displaying the leap year, date, day, month, and moon phase in a small window and four subdials. Its signature complication – from which it draws its name – means it can maintain the correct date for decades to come, without the wearer ever having to make corrections between months of varying lengths.

Even taking leap years into account, the timepiece will remain accurate until the year 2100 before requiring a small adjustment – and then will require further adjustments only every century. That lends the timepiece unmatched power – not just to become a treasured companion throughout the wearer's lifetime, present at every major life event and richly imbued with their personal story, but a legacy with the potential to become a family heirloom passed down the generations.

Elevate your exercise experience with a splash of colours: Milton joins forces with cult

Milton, a trailblazer in home essentials, proudly announces its strategic partnership with cult, India's leading fitness and wellness powerhouse, to introduce a line of dynamic coloured bottles at cult gyms. Cult, a stalwart in the fitness and wellness domain, serves as India's premier ecosystem, embracing a diverse community of active paid fitness members. This collaboration symbolizes a shared dedication to fostering a healthier lifestyle, where the legacy of Milton, a venerable brand with 50 proud years of history, aligns seamlessly with cult's ethos.

Recognizing Milton as not just a brand but a cultural and iconic presence, this collaboration goes beyond products. It represents a union of values and legacies.

Elevating the wellness experience, these iconic bottles will be available at key cult locations in Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, and Bangalore and conveniently place orders through Milton's website, all while enjoying exclusive discounts.

Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide toner, moisturiser, and refill

Laneige introduces the groundbreaking Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner and Moisturize and Refill, a harmonious fusion of a comforting milky cream and an invigorating toner, now conveniently available in a refillable pouch. Enriched with a powerful amalgamation of nourishing ceramides and peptides, this meticulously crafted formula is dedicated to gifting your skin with ultimate radiance and profound hydration.

The product is crafted as an ultra-light cream that effortlessly combines the qualities of both a toner and a moisturizer. It contains ceramides and peptides that not only provide deep hydration but also work together to improve the skin's strength and elasticity. Adding to this unique blend are the calming properties of white tea leaf extract, known for its rich amino acid content that effectively soothes the skin, creating a peaceful and delightful skincare experience.

One of the most exceptional attributes of this hypoallergenic gem is its ingenious amalgamation of a sumptuous cream and a fluid toner. This distinctive combination creates a luxurious and rapidly absorbed hydration experience that pampers your skin without adding any weight.

However, when it comes to the Cream Skin refill pouch, it's imperative to remember that it lacks resealability. To safeguard the utmost freshness, it is advised to delicately slit open the pouch and carefully pour its contents into your bottle when it's time for replenishment. By adhering to this practice, you ensure an unadulterated experience of the product's peak efficacy, delivering your skin the epitome of excellence that Laneige has to offer.

Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner is priced at Rs. 900/-Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner and Moisturiser Refill is priced at Rs. 1,600/-

Moira introduces Moira Dew You Serum Primer and Moira Hydrating Plump Serum Primer

The Dew You Serum Primer and Hydrating Plump Serum Primer. Experience the radiant glow with Dew You Serum, a lightweight primer that nourishes and illuminates the skin, creating the perfect canvas for makeup application. Alternatively, indulge in the Hydrating Plump Serum Primer, a moisture-rich formula that not only primes but also hydrates, leaving your skin looking plump and refreshed. Elevate your beauty routine with these innovative serums, achieving a flawless and dewy complexion that lasts all day.

Moira Dew You Serum Primer is price at Rs.1,950/- Available on moirabeauty Hydrating Plump Serum Primer is priced at Rs.1,950/- Available on moirabeauty

Kiko Milano introduces Kiko Milano Glow Fusion Highlighting Drops

Kiko Milano Glow Fusion Highlighting Drops is a liquid facial highlighter designed to enhance the radiance of your complexion. Applying this highlighter is effortless, whether you use a beauty blender or not. Simply apply it to areas naturally illuminated by sunlight.

This highlighter boasts a formula enriched with reflective pearls, providing an immediate luminous effect. Its fluid, ultra-fine texture delivers a metallic finish, and you can customize the intensity for a personalized radiance. The quick-drying formula leaves a subtle, glossy film on the skin.

Priced at Rs. 1,250/- Available at all Kiko Milano stores across India.

Lock in your makeup with Nykaa Cosmetics' newest matte-to-last pore-blurring loose powders

Nykaa Cosmetics is thrilled to unveil its latest matte-to-last pore-blurring loose powder collection, a dynamic 6-shade range engineered to revolutionize your makeup routine and give you that pore-blurring finish with a touch of flair!

Lock in the glam effortlessly with this secret weapon that will ensure your foundation and concealer stay put all day long, leaving your makeup fresh and utterly fabulous. It comes with ultra-fine lightweight particles that feel super airy but pack in a skin-smoothing punch. Dust away unwanted shine as our innovative formula sets the makeup in place for hours while soaking up sweat and oil instantly, leaving your face matte and Instagram-ready from dawn till dusk.

There are two variants, translucent and coloured (in 5 shades!). The White Loose Powder is the perfect finishing touch that won't overshadow your contour, blush, or highlighter. This translucent gem ensures a pore-blurring finish while providing a matte effect and absorbing excess oil.

The Colored Setting Loose Powder will be your go-to after applying foundation and concealer. Revel in its pore-blurring matte finish, available in a spectrum of shades that offer just the right touch of coverage, is truly a game-changer in your makeup routine.

The formulation features an impeccable blend of qualities: a Natural Velvet Matte Finish, perfect for those Insta-worthy snaps; it's Camera-Friendly (no flashbacks!), feather-light, seamlessly blending into your skin for that lasting power.

With 5 vibrant shades catering to all Indian skin tones and an additional Translucent shade, priced at Rs. 799/- for a 10g fill, these powders boast ultra-fine lightweight Particles, ensuring a natural matte finish while controlling oil for an extended period. And here's the cherry on top: each purchase comes with a FREE Pizza Finger Puff, adding a touch of fun to your makeup application!

LoveChild by Masaba expands face category- launches 4K Mattifying Foundation, Blending Brush, and Pore-Proof Primer for Ultimate Glam!

Get ready to redefine flawless beauty as LoveChild by Masaba announces the launch of its latest face range additions! Designed to revolutionize your makeup routine, LoveChild by Masaba's latest products are set to steal the limelight and become your makeup must-haves.

Introducing 4K Mattifying Foundation Rs. 1,300Lights, Camera, Action! Swipe Right with LoveChild's Blending Brush Rs. 1,300Pore-Proof Primer Premiere: Your Makeup's Perfect Co-Star Rs. 1,000

All its products are available online on LoveChild by Masaba, houseofmasaba, and House of Masaba stores across the country. They are also available on marketplaces such as Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra, Purplle, Flipkart, Tata Cliq Palette, and Tira.

Embrace the warmth this season in trueBrowns VELVET DROP

As the winter chill sets in, welcome the wedding season for snug evenings by the fireplace with the luxurious old-world charm of plush velvet for quintessential ethnic ensembles to keep you warm. trueBrowns, a homegrown urban ethnic lifestyle brand, is here with their latest Velvet Drop' to celebrate the winter festivities.

Seeking inspiration from the previous editions, Velvet is truly an epitome of both luxe and versatility. It provides a comprehensive wardrobe solution, addressing not only wedding occasions but also catering to everyday wear. Crafted in soft, luxurious velvet fabric, the collection brings forth a magnificent selection of pieces set in relaxed fits and minimal cuts with adorable prints, perfect for the cozy season ahead.

The collection offers a diverse range of choices that encompass co-ord sets featuring vibrant colour blocking, intricately embroidered kurta sets, timeless sarees, and luxurious shawls. This meticulously crafted drop caters to various preferences and occasions, boasting workwear essentials, comfortable fit, stylish blouses, chic pants, and contemporary Indo-Western dresses.

Price Point: Starting at Rs. 2499/- to shawls and dresses ranging up to Rs.4499/- to Kurta sets and co-ords ranging up to Rs.5499/- Available on truebrowns

Philips introduces a revolutionary hair straightener with nourishcare technology

Philips India, a global leader in health technology and innovations, is delighted to introduce a pioneering breakthrough in hairstyling – the country's first hair straightener designed to style with no heat damage, the Philips Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology. This unique straightener boasts specially designed serum strips infused with hair-nourishing ingredients, Vitamin E, and Moroccan Argan oil along with Kerashine care that helps style and nourish hair while protecting it from heat damage. This technology locks in moisture that is usually lost due to heat and gives nourished, healthy-looking hair.

The product will be available for purchase at and other online and offline channels for the following variants:

BHS526/00 and BHS507/40 - Rs. 3795BHS503/40 and BHS522/00 - Rs. 3145BHE050/00 - Rs. 400 (replacement kit with 2 pairs of replaceable serum strips)

Guess Watches presents the Spring Summer 2024 collection

Immerse yourself in the allure of timeless fashion as GUESS watches proudly present the Spring/Summer 2024 Collection. This latest assortment elegantly merges sophistication and ingenuity, capturing the essence of the season through a captivating range of timepieces. Embrace the spirit of elegance with two new ranges – a narrative of modern charm and enduring style that invites you to discover the epitome of chic sophistication.

Price range: Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000/- The all-new Guess watches are available at all Timex-authorized retailers and justwatches

Kaya adds Game-changing Anti-dandruff products to their existing range

Dandruff is a common condition that causes the skin on the scalp to flake. While it isn't contagious or serious, it often causes irritation and discomfort. It is a common scalp disorder, characterized by the presence of corneocytes that form clusters due to their high cohesive power, in the form of flaky white to yellowish scales, accompanied by itching. It occurs between puberty to middle age, the phase when sebaceous glands are most active and can affect upto 50% of the population.

Unveiling Kaya's meticulously crafted formula, the cutting-edge trio is designed to target the root causes of dandruff, providing you with a clear, flake-free scalp and luscious locks that exude health and vitality. Bid farewell to the discomfort and irritation associated with dandruff and embrace a new era of hair care that prioritizes both efficacy and indulgence.

Get exciting offers on products at Kaya and Kaya Clinics across India.

Noise Amps up the rhythm in the neckband segment with the launch of Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones, offering 50 hours of playtime

Noise, India's leading connected lifestyle brand, is proud to announce the launch of Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones. Designed to deliver an unmatched audio experience, it brings a symphony of sound to every beat for the music enthusiasts with an astounding 50 hours of playtime and tailored with three distinct EQ modes - Tru Bassfor deep lows, Tru Balanced for a well-rounded sound, and Tru Rock for an enhanced rock and metal experience. Customers can enjoy uninterrupted music, podcasts, and calls in a sleek design without the constant worry of recharging.

The neckband is available in four exciting colours - Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Ice Blue, and Olive Green, to complement the dynamic preferences of the consumers. It is up for grabs starting today on Flipkart, and gonoise at just Rs. 999.

A Modern Wardrobe of Ease and Casual Sophistication by UNIQLO

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO announces the launch of the 2024 Spring collection for UNIQLO: C, a women's line from renowned British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, known for her sophisticated, effortless wardrobes. The newest line is light, comfortable, and alive with fresh energy to complement everyday life. The pieces are dressed in vibrant shades of poppy red, blush pink, aqua blue, and army green, in functional and beautiful forms beckoning us to a new season.

A pleated dress peeking out from behind a trench coat draws beautiful lines with every step. Voluminous wide pants are paired with a jacket to alter the silhouette at the waist. Knitted vests, cropped T-shirts, poplin check baseball caps, and roomy faux leather bags are just a few of the options to enjoy spring layering, to launch in markets from February 23 (Friday).

As a second installment, the 2024 Summer collection will be introduced on April 5 (Friday), with details to be announced closer to the time of launch.

Store availability: Full lineup at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, Delhi, and the uniqlo online store *Select items available at all stores in India.

Forest Essentials with a breakthrough No Makeup Makeup

In a world filled with chaos, Forest Essentials invites one to seek solace in simplicity with the naturally infused Botanicals Collection. With the belief that true beauty thrives in the purest and simplest of things, this collection is a celebration of individuality and a commitment to mindful beauty rituals.

The makeup range goes beyond beauty; it's about responsible luxury with a 100% natural, clean, and cruelty-free range, that is kind to one's body, one's skin, and our planet. Forest Essentials invites you all to experience makeup that feels like a second skin-your skin, but better.

The Forest Essentials Natural Makeup Range is now available at all Forest Essentials stores across India and Online.

Made with Real Tomatoes and Cheese, Sorrentina's New Pink Pasta (Rosa) sauce is here to elevate your Italian feasts

Sorrentina's newly launched Pink Pasta (Rosa) Sauce, made with real tomatoes and real cheese, is a must-have for seekers of authentic Italian flavours. Whether tossed with al dente pasta,used as a flavourful pizza base, or layered in a lasagna, this sauce is the perfect way to transform everyday meals into extraordinary dining experiences.

Sorrentina believes in using only the finest ingredients, and this luscious pink sauce is no exception. Real tomatoes are at the heart of this rich Tuscan sauce; real cheese adds to its velvety smooth texture; and Italian herbs bring it all together. Not only have mothers tested this pink sauce, they have also been delighted by its zero-palm-oil, kettle-cooked recipe and how strongly children prefer its rich yet gentle flavours.

Based on a traditional Italian recipe, this pink Rosa sauce stands out for its finesse and versatility. The ease with which you can add your own touches to this pink sauce - from vegetables to cheeses to herbs - without losing any of its hearty Tuscan soul, is truly gratifying!

Priced at Rs. 299/- Available on Sorrentina's website

A glittering gateway to skincare: House of Lakmē announces the launch of the all-new Glycolic Illuminate Collection

Driven by its commitment to empower every woman to embrace her inherent radiance, the House of Lakmē – India's first skincare and makeup brand, launched its all-new Glycolic Illuminate range, a revolutionary skincare line infused with the potent power of Glycolic Acid for an enhanced visage.

The Lakmē Glycolic Illuminate Collection harnesses the power of Glycolic Acid to redefine your skincare experience by subtly working to dismantle the barriers of dull and lifeless skin. The collection is a product of cutting-edge technology and is tailored to address one's skincare needs. It is a testament to the House of Lakmē's unwavering commitment to celebrating every skin type, every story, and the unique luminescence that lies within each woman.

For more information log on to éindia

Fabindia Welcomes Spring with 'The Big Spring'

As the new year and the Spring season unfolds, Fabindia invites fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a celebration of style, craftsmanship, and sustainability with the“Big Spring”. Spring is all about freshness and what better time to launch the Spring campaign than at the beginning of the new year. It is a celebration where fashion meets traditional handicrafts and quality meets affordability. And it's all happening across their 350+ stores and online on fabindia and the fabindia App.

The Big Spring represents a fusion of tradition and elegance, offering a curated range that not only captures the vibrant spirit of spring but also echoes Fabindia's commitment to artisanal fashion. Whether you are revamping your office wardrobe, attending a ceremony, or planning a vacation, their latest deals and styles have got you covered.

