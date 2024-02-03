Russian Drones Hit Energy Infrastructure In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, an Ukrenergo power operator substation and two high-voltage powerlines were damaged in Russia's latest kamikaze drone attack.

That's according to the company press service, Ukrinform reports.

"In the early hours of February 3, the enemy launched a Shahed attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region for the third time, as a result of which household and industrial consumers in the city of Kryvyi Rih are now in blackout," the statement reads.

Ukrenergo repair teams kicked off an emergency response effort after the air raid alert was over. Repair work is underway.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of February 2, enemy drones attacked several regions of Ukraine. In Kryvyi Rih, an Ukrenergo power substation was damaged.

On the morning of February 3, in Kryvyi Rih, which was again attacked by Russian drones, a schedule of emergency power outages was introduced.

This is an illustrative photo