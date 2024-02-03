Virtual Events Market Share, Size, Growth Trends, And Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

The global virtual events market size reached

US$ 171.4 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 889.0 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 19.5% during 2024-2032 .

Virtual Events Market Overview:

Virtual events are online gatherings that occur in a digital environment rather than a physical location. The events can range from small webinars and virtual team meetings to large-scale international conferences and trade shows. These events offer the advantages of lower costs, wider reach, and greater accessibility, enabling participants from around the globe to attend without the constraints of travel and venue capacity.

Advanced software platforms facilitate various interactive elements, such as live chats, polls, and breakout sessions, to engage attendees and replicate the networking opportunities typically found in in-person events. Virtual events are versatile and can be tailored to suit various objectives, whether it's for educational purposes, product launches, or corporate training. They often feature a combination of live-streamed and pre-recorded content, allowing for a flexible and dynamic agenda.

Virtual Events Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by continual advancements in technology. High-quality video streaming, real-time interaction capabilities, and user-friendly interfaces have made virtual events a more viable and engaging option. These technological improvements have made it easier for organizations to set up and run virtual events, thereby reducing logistical challenges and costs. Besides, it helps businesses and organizations to engage with a global audience without the limitations of geography. This wider reach also allows for more diverse and inclusive programming, appealing to a broader range of interests and communities.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst, making virtual events an immediate and practical solution for social distancing mandates. Additionally, the growing trend of remote work has also positively influenced the virtual events market. As remote work becomes more normalized, the demand for virtual team-building activities, webinars, and online corporate events is further augmenting the market.

Competitive Landscape:



Adobe Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

Atlassian

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Broadsoft Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Huawei

International Business Machines

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks

Toshiba Corporation Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Virtual Events Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Video Conferencing and Unified Communications & Collaborations Web Conferencing

Breakup by Solution Type:



Webinars and Enterprise Streaming

Networking and Collaborations

Content Sharing and Media Development

Event Marketing Others

Breakup by Application:



Virtual Conferences

Virtual Tradeshows

Online Education Programs

Virtual Reality Exhibitions Others

Breakup by End-Use:



Corporate

Education

Healthcare

Finance and Banking

Government Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

