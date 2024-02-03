China's Next Top Envoy Promises New US Approach

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In a low-profile visit to Washington, a 59-year-old Chinese career diplomat has vowed to change the country's image of“wolf warrior” diplomacy and help increase cooperation between China and the United States.



Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is seen by the media as a hot candidate to become the next foreign minister, as well as a rising political star in China.



By succeeding former Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was dismissed last July, Liu would also become one of the five state councilors of China.



State councilors and vice-premiers are called sub-national leaders in China. The rank above them is national leaders, which include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and five other CCP politburo standing committee members.

Politico, which frequently publishes leaks from US intelligence services, said on December 6 that Qin had already died, either from suicide or torture, in a military hospital in Beijing in late July.

Citing two unnamed people with access to top Chinese officials, the report said Qin and relatives of top rocket force officers had helped pass Chinese nuclear secrets to Western intelligence agencies. The Chinese government has not yet commented on the report.

Following Qin's departure, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CCP, has taken the position of foreign minister again until now. Liu has been sharing some of Wang's diplomatic duties since late 2023.