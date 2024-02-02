Danilov Met With Member Of British Parliament To Discuss Security And Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov met with Conservative MP Jack Lopresti to discuss strengthening cooperation in the security and defense sectors.

According to Ukrinform, the National Security and Defense Council reported this on Facebook .

It is noted that Danilov and Lopresti paid special attention to bilateral cooperation in the defense industry.

"Everything related to maritime drones deserves attention. Such vehicles are very dangerous at sea today. Given that the United Kingdom is a maritime power, this is also a powerful case for joint development," the Secretary of the Council said.

National Security and Defense Council Chief of Staff Andriy Zyuz, who also joined the meeting, emphasized the importance of sharing experience and technologies in the field of drone production.

Lopresti, for his part, noted that the use of unmanned aerial vehicles is an innovative level of warfare.

"Without a doubt, we have a lot to learn from you. This is our common war, the war of Western civilization for freedom and democracy. And the results of this war will affect the future," he concluded.

Russians drop bombs on their territory once again:intelligence gives reason

The MP assured of Britain's unwavering support for Ukraine.

Danilov, among other things, thanked for the comprehensive assistance already provided by the country in the fight against Russian invaders. He emphasized that Ukraine signed its first security cooperation agreement with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"This is very important for us. The agreement gives a new impetus to maximum cooperation. The practical content of these agreements will benefit both the UK and Ukraine," the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 12, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a security agreement that provides for a century-long partnership, annual additional assistance for ten years, and automatic provision of weapons to Ukraine in the event of any aggression.

Photo: NSDC