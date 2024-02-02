FM: Algeria Keen On Boosting Ties With Tunisia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Visiting Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf affirmed Friday that his country is eager to enhance relations, and intensify coordination and consultation with Tunisia.

Attaf made the statement while meeting with Tunisian President Qais Saied to hand him a message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

President Tebboune is permanently keen on communicating and coordination with his Tunisian counterpart in a manner that enhances the two countries' relations.

He said that Algeria and Tunisia are on the right track towards consolidating the deep-rooted ties between the two brotherly peoples and enhancing political consensus to affect positively developments on regional and international levels. (end)

mmj







MENAFN02022024000071011013ID1107803506