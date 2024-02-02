HTX, A Governance Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list the HTX token, the governance token of HTX DAO, on the DAO Area. For all CoinW users, the HTX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on February 2, 2024, at 7:00 (UTC). To celebrate the initial listing of HTX, the HTX bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







A New Vision for Blockchain Ecosystems

The HTX token transcends traditional roles within the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets. It is not just the native token for the HTX exchange but serves a broader purpose as a beacon for visionaries and innovators in the decentralized economy. The HTX DAO, supported by the HTX token, is poised to become a central hub for the development of groundbreaking projects and transformative ideas.

Empowering the Community Through Decentralized Governance

HTX DAO introduces a novel approach to governance, inviting token holders to actively participate in decision-making processes. This ecosystem is built on the principles of transparency, community involvement, and shared progress. The HTX token empowers its holders with the authority to shape the future direction of the DAO through proposals and voting, embodying the true spirit of decentralized governance.

Every participant within the HTX DAO, known as a pledger, possesses the opportunity to voluntarily make an ecosystem liquidity pledge. Participants have the flexibility to determine the extent of their HTX or TRX liquidity pledge based on their financial capabilities. The primary emphasis is placed on engaging a wide array of contributors from the broader community, fostering a collaborative and inclusive approach to enhancing the entire DeFi ecosystem.

Strategic Token Distribution and Ecosystem Support

The initial supply of HTX tokens is strategically allocated to ensure inclusive growth and the advancement of decentralized governance principles. With a focus on fostering a dynamic and diverse blockchain community, the HTX DAO aims to catalyze innovation through partnerships, developer grants, and community engagement programs.

