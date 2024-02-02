Inhat Explained Why Russian Aircraft Are Less Active From Azov Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian planes are less active from the Azov Sea because they are afraid of being hit by the Defense Forces.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the nationwide telethon "United News".

"From the Sea of Azov , they are less effective there, we need to fly closer to the line of contact so that the KAB [KAB 500 bombs] can reach where they plan to. As we said, the KAB flies about 70 km. That is, they approach the line of contact to the potential location of our anti-aircraft missile systems about 50 km away, fly high, release the KAB, turn around and fly back. The KAB already covers a distance of 70 km, so KABs are flying into the depth of the defense of 20 km," Ihnat said.

According to him, "UAVs are now flying regularly, every day from different directions - not only from Azov, but also from other directions - from the north and east."

Russians have started to use ballistics more often -

"It is clear that Russian aircraft that behaved defiantly, that approached too close to the line of combat contact, to the state border, sometimes disappear from radar, sometimes are destroyed. That is why Russian pilots are more cautious," Ihnat added.

As Ukrinform reported, in the evening of January 14, in the sky over the Sea of Azov, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft and shot down an IL-22M bomber .

Later, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny confirmed the downing of two enemy aircraft .