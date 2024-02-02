Sustainable Finance Market Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Sustainable Finance Market Report by Investment Type (Equity, Fixed Income, Mixed Allocation), Transaction Type (Green Bond, Social Bond, Mixed-Sustainability Bond), Industry Vertical (Utilities, Transport and Logistics, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Government, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global sustainable finance market size reached US$ 5,346.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23,631.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.96% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Sustainable Finance Industry:

Increasing Investor Demand:

Investor demand is a significant factor propelling the sustainable finance market. There is a growing awareness among investors about the risks associated with environmental degradation, social inequality, and poor governance practices. This awareness is leading to a shift in investment patterns, with more investors seeking opportunities that align with their values and offer long-term sustainability. The rise in socially responsible investing (SRI), impact investing, and ESG-focused funds reflects this trend. Institutional investors, such as pension funds and insurance companies, are increasingly incorporating ESG criteria into their investment strategies, not only to manage risks but also to fulfill their fiduciary duties. Additionally, the public's growing concern about climate change and social issues is driving retail investors towards sustainable investments.

Regulatory Initiatives:

Regulatory and policy initiatives are crucial drivers of the sustainable finance market. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are increasingly recognizing the impact of climate change and other environmental issues on the global economy. In response, they are implementing policies and regulations that encourage or require sustainable practices in finance. These policies often include incentives for investments in green technologies and renewable energy, as well as stricter reporting requirements for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. The European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the Green Deal are prime examples of such initiatives. These regulatory efforts not only motivate financial institutions to consider sustainability in their investment decisions but also increase investor awareness and demand for sustainable investment options.

Financial Performance and Risk Management:

The link between sustainable practices and financial performance is a key driver of the sustainable finance market. Research increasingly suggests that companies with strong ESG profiles tend to exhibit better risk management and long-term financial performance. This is partly because sustainable practices can lead to operational efficiencies, enhanced brand reputation, and access to new markets. Furthermore, integrating ESG factors into investment analysis and decision-making can help in identifying risks that might not be evident through traditional financial analysis. These risks include regulatory changes, physical risks from climate change, and social unrest. By considering these factors, investors and financial institutions can mitigate risks and capitalize on new opportunities, leading to more resilient and profitable investments.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Acuity Knowledge Partners

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank AG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

KPMG International Limited

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Nomura Holdings Inc.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP South Pole Group

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Investment Type Insights:



Equity

Fixed Income Mixed Allocation

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the sustainable finance market based on the investment type. This includes equity, fixed income, and mixed allocation.

Transaction Type Insights:



Green Bond

Social Bond Mixed-Sustainability Bond

Green bond holds the largest market share as they are specifically designed to finance environmentally beneficial projects and initiatives.

Industry Vertical Insights:



Utilities

Transport and Logistics

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Government Others

Utilities sector represents the leading segment as many utilities companies are increasingly investing in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. These investments align with sustainability goals, reduce carbon emissions, and promote the use of clean energy.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market due to the growing awareness among individuals, favorable government initiatives, increasing adoption of safe and healthy working environment.



Sustainable Finance Market Trends:

The issuance of green bonds and sustainable debt instruments is on the rise. These financial products are specifically designed to fund environmentally friendly projects and initiatives, such as renewable energy projects, green infrastructure, and sustainable agriculture. Besides, impact investing, which aims to generate positive social and environmental impact alongside financial returns, is becoming more prevalent. Investors are seeking opportunities to make a measurable difference in areas such as clean energy, healthcare, and affordable housing. Moreover, governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly implementing disclosure requirements related to ESG factors. This encourages transparency and accountability in sustainable finance practices.

