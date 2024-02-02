Delegation Of Azerbaijan's SMBDA Visits Austria

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
Representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development
Agency (SMBDA) visited Vienna to expand relations between the
business circles of Azerbaijan and Austria, especially SMEs, review
possible cooperation opportunities, and exchange information and
experience on business support tools in this country.
Azernews reports that the visit was organised
to expand relations between Azerbaijani and Austrian businessmen,
reviewing opportunities for cooperation, mutual information, and
the exchange of experience on support tools provided to SMEs.
Within the framework of the trip, which took place with the
support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria, meetings were held
in various institutions of Austria that support business.
In the meeting between the managing director of the Austrian
Business Agency, Rene Tritscher, and the chairman of the Board of
Directors of SMBDA, Orkhan Mammadov, mutual information was
provided about the business support mechanisms of both countries,
and discussions were held on the development of cooperation between
businessmen, the use of existing potential in this field, and the
support that both institutions can provide to the process.
Among the issues discussed at the meeting were the signing of a
cooperation document for the expansion of B2B relations, as well as
the systematic exchange of information and experience between
agencies and the organisation of mutual business missions in
various areas of business.
At the meeting with the vice president of the Austrian Federal
Chamber of Economy, Philip Gadi, businessmen exchanged views on
relations in the fields of business and trade, investment
opportunities, joint initiatives of SMBDA, and the chamber for
further expansion of business cooperation.
At the meeting with Florian Frauscher, head of the department of
the Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy of Austria, ideas were
exchanged on the possibilities of cooperation between our countries
in the field of business and support for the implementation of
joint initiatives with the participation of businessmen.
At the meeting with the representatives of the
Austria-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, it was emphasised that the
chamber contributed to the expansion of relations between the
businessmen of both countries. The plans of the chamber for the
development of economic and trade relations between our countries
and the support of SMBDA for the development of cooperation between
business circles were discussed.
Within the framework of the visit, a meeting was held between
SMBDA representatives and Azerbaijani businessmen at the Embassy of
Azerbaijan in Austria. At the meeting, views were exchanged on the
activity of Azerbaijani businessmen working in Austria, investment
between the two countries, the development of trade relations, and
opportunities for cooperation.
During the visit, SMBDA representatives also visited the
GalerieGünes carpet store of the Azerbaijani entrepreneur in the
city of Vienna and the Meixner Vermessung company.
