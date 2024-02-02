Delegation Of Azerbaijan's SMBDA Visits Austria

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova

Representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) visited Vienna to expand relations between the business circles of Azerbaijan and Austria, especially SMEs, review possible cooperation opportunities, and exchange information and experience on business support tools in this country.

Azernews reports that the visit was organised to expand relations between Azerbaijani and Austrian businessmen, reviewing opportunities for cooperation, mutual information, and the exchange of experience on support tools provided to SMEs.

Within the framework of the trip, which took place with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria, meetings were held in various institutions of Austria that support business.

In the meeting between the managing director of the Austrian Business Agency, Rene Tritscher, and the chairman of the Board of Directors of SMBDA, Orkhan Mammadov, mutual information was provided about the business support mechanisms of both countries, and discussions were held on the development of cooperation between businessmen, the use of existing potential in this field, and the support that both institutions can provide to the process.

Among the issues discussed at the meeting were the signing of a cooperation document for the expansion of B2B relations, as well as the systematic exchange of information and experience between agencies and the organisation of mutual business missions in various areas of business.

At the meeting with the vice president of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Economy, Philip Gadi, businessmen exchanged views on relations in the fields of business and trade, investment opportunities, joint initiatives of SMBDA, and the chamber for further expansion of business cooperation.

At the meeting with Florian Frauscher, head of the department of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy of Austria, ideas were exchanged on the possibilities of cooperation between our countries in the field of business and support for the implementation of joint initiatives with the participation of businessmen.

At the meeting with the representatives of the Austria-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, it was emphasised that the chamber contributed to the expansion of relations between the businessmen of both countries. The plans of the chamber for the development of economic and trade relations between our countries and the support of SMBDA for the development of cooperation between business circles were discussed.

Within the framework of the visit, a meeting was held between SMBDA representatives and Azerbaijani businessmen at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria. At the meeting, views were exchanged on the activity of Azerbaijani businessmen working in Austria, investment between the two countries, the development of trade relations, and opportunities for cooperation.

During the visit, SMBDA representatives also visited the GalerieGünes carpet store of the Azerbaijani entrepreneur in the city of Vienna and the Meixner Vermessung company.