Mohd. Abdullah Faisal Selected For Swami Vivekananda Seva Puraskar Award 2024

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Telangana, India Feb 1, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Sri Battula Hemanth, President of Nava Bharathi Nirman Foundation, proudly announced Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Faisal, Founder and Managing Director of Gleam Technologies and Beneficent Flare Solutions Private Limited, as the recipient of the prestigious Swami Vivekananda Seva Puraskar Award 2024.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the Youth Award Program, held on the eve of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. The award ceremony took place at 11:00 a.m. at Telangana Saraswathi Parishad Auditorium, Bogulkunta, Abids, Hyderabad. Distinguished guests, including Dr. Banda Prakash, MLC Deputy Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council, Shri Boggarapu Dayanand, MLC, and Dr. Babu Mohan, Film Actor and Former Minister, graced the occasion.

This recognition reflects Mr. Abdullah's outstanding contributions to the field of technology and business, showcasing his commitment to innovation and leadership. His visionary approach has propelled Gleam Technologies and Beneficent Flare Solutions to the forefront of the digital landscape, earning acclaim within the industry.

In light of his entrepreneurial spirit, technological expertise, and leadership charisma, Mr. Abdullah Faisal stands as a prominent figure pushing the boundaries in the competitive business landscape. His dedication to excellence has left an indelible mark on the technology and digital solutions space.