War Update: 63 Combat Clashes Along Ukraine Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past 24 hours, 63 combat engagements were reported between Ukraine's Armed Forces and Russia's invasion troops.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

“In total, the enemy launched two missile strikes, one of which involved a Kh-59 guided air missile targeting civil infrastructure in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. Also, the invaders carried out 85 airstrikes and launched 79 rocket salvos on the positions of our troops and at populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, civilians were wounded. Private homes, apartment blocks, a school, and other civil infrastructure were either destroyed or damaged,” the report reads.

At night, Russian invaders delivered another blow, launching 25 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. Ukraine's air defense downed 11 kamikaze UAVs.

Air strikes targeted the settlements of Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka, Kolodiazne, Synkivka, and Pishchane of Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Terny, Spirne, Sukha Balka, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Yelizavetivka, Vuhledar, Novodonetske, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Novodarivka of Zaporizhzhia Region; Novokairy, Chervonyi Maiak, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, and Krynky of Kherson region.

More than 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the operational situation has undergone no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence in the areas close to the border, engaging in sabotage and reconnaissance efforts in order to hamper maneuvers of Ukrainian forces.

Kupiansk direction: Ukraine repelled five attacks near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

Lyman area: Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack close to Terny, Donetsk region.

Bakhmut axis: Ukraine's defense forces repelled an enemy attack near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy advance as the Russians pursue their attempts to besiege Avdiivka. Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in area and another six - near Pervomaiske and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Marinka direction: Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 11 attacks were repelled.

Shakhtarske area: an enemy attack was repelled south of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region.

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Defense Forces repulsed an attack in the Robotyne area.

Kherson direction: the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel Russian assaults. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions, launching 14 unsuccessful assaults in the past day.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces inflict losses on Russian manpower and hardware, exhausting the enemy along the entire frontline.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force hit 13 enemy manpower and equipment clusters and an air defense system.

Missile forces hit two clusters, four artillery systems, and an e-warfare system.

Also, Ukraine's defense intelligence unit destroyed a Russian missile boat that was part of the Russian Black Sea fleet's 41st missile boat brigade deployed in the western part of temporarily occupied Crimea.