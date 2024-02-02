(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Minor Hotels to Expand Luxury Anantara Portfolio in Oman With Upcoming Coastal Property







New Anantara Resort in Bandar Al Khairan, Muscat to launch in 2026



Dubai, 1 February 2024: Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator and investor with more than 540 hotels in 56 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas, announces the continued expansion of its luxury Anantara brand in Oman with the upcoming development of a new resort in Bandar Al Khairan, Muscat. Located on the rugged Omani coast just 45 minutes from the capital, the new-build 121-key property is slated to launch in 2026.



The resort in Bandar Al Khairan, to be operated by Anantara, will feature 51 guest rooms, 46 chalets, and 24 villas nestled along the mountain shoreline overlooking the crystal-clear water of the Gulf of Oman. Designed to offer contemporary luxury and set within a dramatic natural landscape, each generously sized guest room will be a stylish haven in the heart of the resort, while one and two-bedroom villas will be set separately among lush gardens for enhanced privacy. A selection of units will include private pools for exclusive relaxation and additional comfort throughout Oman's hot summers. A dedication to gourmet dining will be found across five restaurants and bars including all-day international dining, a speciality restaurant, a beach restaurant, a delicatessen caf, and a rooftop bar with spectacular sea views.



The property will be owned by Musstir, the real estate acquisition and development arm of the MB Holding Company which also owns Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara on Oman's south coast. This exciting new connection between Musstir and Minor Hotels to develop a second Anantara in partnership, marks a strengthened bond for two dynamic and forward-thinking groups and the next step in the continued evolution of Minor Hotels as a leading operator in this rapidly developing country.



Further premium facilities at the new Anantara resort in Bandar Al Khairan will include an impressive infinity swimming pool and kids' splash pool, a kids and teens club lounge, meeting and events spaces, and a helipad. With a focus on wellbeing, the property will also feature an Anantara Spa and a fitness centre alongside a private stargazing majlis allowing guests to take in the beauty of the unspoiled night sky. The property's stunning seafront location is perfect for leisure guests seeking a complete escape in a premier wellness and marine discovery destination, or as a tranquil sanctuary for hosting unforgettable events and business occasions.



Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International, commented,“The timeless beauty of the Omani coast is a natural home for this upcoming new addition to our Middle East portfolio. Musstir are trusted partners who share our vision for the potential of this magnificent destination and our dedication to excellence across every element. Our team and I look forward to seeing this new Anantara come to fruition between the mountains and the sea.”



Safana Al Barwani, the Managing Director of Musstir, said,“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with Minor Hotels and to add a new jewel to the crown of hospitality in Oman. The new Anantara Resort in Bandar Al Khairan will blend harmoniously with its striking natural surroundings to help showcase the graceful majesty of our incredible home and invite travellers of the world to experience it for themselves.”



New openings in 2024, 2025 and 2026 will expand the already strong presence of Minor Hotels across Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The upcoming Anantara resort in Bandar Al Khairan

will join the growing portfolio of luxurious Anantara properties in the Middle East region, which includes the two already established resorts in Oman - Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara and Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, in addition to ten properties in the UAE and one in Qatar.



