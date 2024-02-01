Iraqi Airways Cancels Flights Between Baghdad And Moscow

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Iraqi Airways has announced that its scheduled flights between Baghdad and Moscow are cancelled, effective from 3rd February until further notice.
According to Iraq's Ministry of Transport, the cancellation is due to what it describes as, "operational reasons with the Russian side."
Passengers with reservations are advised to contact the airline for a refund.
(Source: Ministry of Transport)
