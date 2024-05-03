'Hindus Given Second-Class Status In West Bengal': PM Modi Slams TMC At Election Rally In Bardhaman-Durgapur

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Friday on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a public rally in Bardhaman-Durgapur, West Bengal, claiming that the party has made Hindus second-class citizens in the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Dilip Ghosh to contest against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Kirti Azad, who is a former cricketer turned politician out at the opposition, Modi claimed that they (TMC) cannot bring development and only know how to divide society for the sake of votes Read: 'Our votebank is every Indian': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge writes letter to PM Narendra Modi“A TMC MLA gave an open threat. He said that they would drown Hindus in Bhagirathi in just 2 hours. What kind of language and political culture is this? What is happening to Hindus in Bengal? Looks like the TMC has made the Hindus second class citizens in West Bengal,” ANI reported quoting Modi also accused TMC of shielding Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali case for appeasement.“I want to ask TMC, in Sandeshkhali, our Dalit sisters were served huge injustice. The whole country was demanding action. However, the TMC was shielding the culprit. Was the reason that the name of the culprit was Shahjahan Sheikh? The TMC is busy in appeasement. Can a vote bank be above humanity?” Modi said Read: 'Na rahega baans, na bajegi bansuri...' Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi govt of 'snatching away' reservationOn Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Narendra Modi government of attempting to marginalise the SCs, STs, and OBCs. She also alleged that the BJP and Modi were intolerant of Bengal's independence and the autonomy of the Election Commission Read: 'No one can call India 'banana' nation': BJP's Mumbai North Central candidate Ujjwal Nikam praises PM ModiMeanwhile, the Congress alleged on Thursday that West Bengal's industrial wealth was threatened by the Modi government's 'crony capitalist policies'.Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on Friday, May 3.

MENAFN03052024007365015876ID1108169783