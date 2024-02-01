(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alcoa Flat on Nexans Hookup

Black Hills Flat on Completing Buy of Iowa Natural Gas OutletOkta Slashes Jobs in Bid to Boost ProfitabilityActelis Gain on Recent Product NewsMerck Hikes on Unveiling Q4 Results Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, February 1, 2024

Five of the Top AI Stocks That Will Help Lead the Bull Market in Tech

Demand for artificial intelligence is booming. In fact, all we have to do is look at some of the top company earnings for proof. Super Micro, a data center hardware maker saw an earnings boost thanks to robust demand for AI chips and hardware. Not only did Super Micro trounce expectations with EPS of $5.59 a share on revenue of $3.55 billion, it raised guidance. Again, all thanks to the AI boom. Even IBM just said accelerating AI demand powered the tech stock even higher.“Client demand for AI is accelerating and our book of business for WatsonX and generative AI roughly doubled from the third to the fourth quarter,” Chief Executive Arvind Krishna added. With AI demand unlikely to slow, AI could have another prolific year ahead.

Other companies benefiting from the AI boom include VERSES AI Inc . (NEO: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), which just joined industry and world leaders at the 2024 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, for discussions on the Future of AI and Computing, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

Even more exciting, according to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – could grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. Even Goldman Sachs says generative AI could drive a 7% (or almost $7 trillion) increase in global GDP and lift productivity growth by 1.5 percentage points over a 10-year period.

Look at VERSES Technologies Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), For Example

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company developing next-generation intelligent software systems joined industry and world leaders at the 2024 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15th to 19th, and engaged in discussions surrounding the Future of AI and Computing.

“We are thrilled with the level of interest we received at Davos this year,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.“As AI took center stage at Davos, the dominant narrative emphasized the drawbacks of existing large models. The overwhelming theme was a clear and tangible interest in alternatives to the current AI trajectory.”

Highlights Of The Event Included:

- Debate between Yann LeCun, one of the“Godfather's of AI,” Chief Scientist at Meta and Karl Friston, one of the world's top neuroscientists and Chief Scientist at VERSES.



- Natural vs. Artificial Intelligence



- General Intelligence vs Human Intelligence



- The need for systems to infer meaning on their own

- Announcement of a Partnership with G42 backed Analog to use the GeniusTM platform for Abu Dhabi's smart city projects

- Intelligence Edge Panel: Connecting People, Places, and Things with AI at the Davos“AI House”



- Gabriel René, CEO VERSES



- Alex Kipman, CEO Analog



- Nicole Büttner, CEO Merantix



- Prashanth Marpu, VP of R&D, Bayanat

- Added highlights



- CNBC Panel - Featuring Dr. Friston and Sir Tim Berners Lee, inventor of HTTP and HTML, discussing AI and Decentralization



- Director of Innovation, Research and Development, Mahault Albarracin was a featured speaker at Ahura AI House in Davos



- Fireside Chat with Karl Friston and Gary Marcus, professor emeritus psychology and neuroscience at the New York University

Mr. René concluded,“The enthusiasm we received from business and world leaders alike highlighted the increased demand for smarter, safer, and more sustainable intelligent software systems and validated, on the world's stage, the transformative potential of the natural computing revolution that VERSES is leading.”

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia announced GeForce RTX SUPER desktop GPUs for supercharged generative AI performance, new AI laptops from every top manufacturer, and new NVIDIA RTX-accelerated AI software and tools for both developers and consumers. Building on decades of PC leadership, with over 100 million of its RTX GPUs driving the AI PC era, NVIDIA is now offering these tools to enhance PC experiences with generative AI: NVIDIA TensorR acceleration of the popular Stable Diffusion XL model for text-to-image workflows, NVIDIA RTX Remix with generative AI texture tools, NVIDIA ACE microservices and more games that use DLSS 3 technology with Frame Generation.“Generative AI is the single most significant platform transition in computing history and will transform every industry, including gaming,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“With over 100 million RTX AI PCs and workstations, NVIDIA is a massive installed base for developers and gamers to enjoy the magic of generative AI.”

Microsoft and Vodafone announced a new, far-reaching 10-year strategic partnership that leverages their respective strengths in offering scaled digital platforms to more than 300 million businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers across Europe and Africa. Through the partnership, the companies will collaborate to transform Vodafone's customer experience using Microsoft's generative AI; hyperscale Vodafone's leading managed IoT connectivity platform; develop new digital and financial services for businesses, particularly SMEs across Europe and Africa; and overhaul its global data center cloud strategy.

Meta Platforms announced that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at href="" f , along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Advanced Micro Devices will report the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after the close of market. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via the AMD Investor Relations website href="" am .

Legal Disclaimer / Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement Winning Media has been paid three thousand five hundred dollars for advertising and marketing services for VERSES AI Inc. by VERSES AI Inc. We own ZERO shares of VERSES AI Inc. Please click here for disclaimer.

Contact:

Ty Hoffer

Winning Media

281.804.7972

[email protected]







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks