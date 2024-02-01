France Faces Shortage Of Food

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyev
Grocery stores in France are facing shortages of some goods due
to disruptions in their delivery caused by traffic disruptions on
national highways that are blocked by protesting farmers, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
In the Ardennes department in the north-east of the republic,
some supermarkets lack bacon, yoghurts, fresh fruits and
vegetables, lettuce leaves and ready-made sandwiches.
In the southern part of the country (Bouches-du-Rhone
department), there is a shortage of bread and certain perishable
products.
In Grenoble (south-east of France), some supermarkets do not
have meat, fish and cheeses.
In addition to blocking highways, protesting farmers also
blocked access to warehouses and logistics centers in different
parts of the country.
MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107799665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.