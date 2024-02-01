France Faces Shortage Of Food

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyev

Grocery stores in France are facing shortages of some goods due to disruptions in their delivery caused by traffic disruptions on national highways that are blocked by protesting farmers, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

In the Ardennes department in the north-east of the republic, some supermarkets lack bacon, yoghurts, fresh fruits and vegetables, lettuce leaves and ready-made sandwiches.

In the southern part of the country (Bouches-du-Rhone department), there is a shortage of bread and certain perishable products.

In Grenoble (south-east of France), some supermarkets do not have meat, fish and cheeses.

In addition to blocking highways, protesting farmers also blocked access to warehouses and logistics centers in different parts of the country.