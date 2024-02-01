H.E. President Museveni Meets Danish Envoy, Welcomes $95 Million Support For Climate Change And Refugees

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Yoweri Museveni met with the Danish Envoy, Mr. Dan Jorgensen, who is the Minister for Development Cooperation & Global Climate Policy, and his delegation at State Lodge Nakasero on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024.

During the meeting, President Museveni requested the Danish government's support for his wetland reclamation program, which aims to address the issue of illegal rice growers in swamps that serve as important sources of rainfall in Uganda.

“I have a wetland reclamation program to encourage these illegal rice growers in swamps to relocate. They are there illegally, so I try to incentivize them. I wouldn't call it compensation because they are the ones in the wrong. Therefore, if you can mobilize funding to incentivize them to leave the swamps and engage in fish farming on the periphery instead of the center,” President Museveni explained.

In response, the Danish envoy appreciated President Museveni's efforts and commitment to addressing climate change and refugee issues. He expressed Denmark's willingness to support Uganda's wetland reclamation program and contribute $95 million to help mitigate the effects of climate change and provide assistance to refugees.

President Museveni commended Denmark's support and emphasized the importance of preserving Uganda's natural resources, particularly the tributaries of the River Nile. He reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to sustainable development and building resilience in the face of climate change.

The nine-man Danish delegation also included, among others, Mr. Thomas Anker Christensen (Climate Ambassador), Ms. Signe Winding Albjerg (Danish Ambassador to Uganda), and Mr. Ole Thonke (Under Secretary for Development Policy).

On the Ugandan side, there were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, among others.

